Wichita under second boil water advisory in past year

Wichita Water customers are under a boil water advisory for the second in the past year.

The city of Wichita said in a release Tuesday afternoon that the turbidity, or clarity, of the water was impacted during “routine maintenance.”

Water testing will have to be done by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment before the advisory is rescinded.

Testing the water takes at least 24 hours to allow it to incubate before testing.

KDHE has also issued a water advisory for the cities of Derby, Kechi, Valley Center, and Rose Hill, as well as customers in Sedgwick County Rural Water District 1, 2, and 3.

The city recommends taking the following measures during the advisory:

- Boil water for one minute prior to use

- Dispose of ice cubes and don't use ice from household automatic ice makers

- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them in clean tap water and one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water for a minute

- Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled. But children should be supervised while bathing so water is not ingested

Last October, a water main break led to a boil water advisory, which lasted 36 hours. Wichita Public Schools canceled classes for a day because of the advisory and many restaurants closed or curtailed services.

