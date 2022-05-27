Boatright to receive remainder of salary – $300K – after being fired by Wichita State

Wichita State’s former Athletic Director Darron Boatright will receive the remainder of his salary as part of a separation agreement with the university.

According to the agreement released Friday, Boatright will be paid $300,000 in equal installments of more than $11,000 every two weeks until June 2023.

The university did not give a specific reason for firing Boatright this month. But President Rick Muma said in a statement that there were significant, ongoing concerns he thought could not be addressed.

Boatright signed a two-year contract extension with the university in May 2021. He had been at Wichita State for six years.

As part of the agreement, Boatright has also agreed to not pursue any lawsuits against the university or seek employment with the university in the future.

Wichita State is expected to hire its new athletic director by mid-June, Muma said in a university town hall earlier this month.