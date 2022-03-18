© 2022 KMUW
Complaints filed under the city of Wichita’s new nondiscrimination ordinance

KMUW | By Kylie Cameron
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
438px-Wichita_City_Hall.jpg

The ordinance went into effect at the beginning of this year.

Four complaints have been filed under the city of Wichita’s new nondiscrimination ordinance.

The ordinance bans discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on factors such as age, race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The ordinance went into effect at the beginning of this year.

A city spokesperson declined to give details about the alleged complaints citing pending civil litigation.

According to a city website, complaints that are filed go through a mitigation process. If parties decline mitigation, it moves into an investigation and hearing process.

Those found in violation of the ordinance could pay up to $2,000 in penalties.

Kylie Cameron
Kylie Cameron (she/her) is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. You can follow her on Twitter @bykyliecameron or email her at cameron (at) kmuw (dot) org.
