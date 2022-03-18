Complaints filed under the city of Wichita’s new nondiscrimination ordinance

Four complaints have been filed under the city of Wichita’s new nondiscrimination ordinance.

The ordinance bans discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on factors such as age, race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The ordinance went into effect at the beginning of this year.

A city spokesperson declined to give details about the alleged complaints citing pending civil litigation.

According to a city website, complaints that are filed go through a mitigation process. If parties decline mitigation, it moves into an investigation and hearing process.

Those found in violation of the ordinance could pay up to $2,000 in penalties.