The most impactful KMUW News stories of 2021

In contrast to the challenges that faced us in the previous year, 2021 was a year of recovery. As the world began to open up, many got vaccinated to face a new and uncertain world. A new baseball stadium finally had its opening day. Restaurants and businesses began to fill up again. Even our reporters and producers got out into the field like they used to.

As we usually do, we asked them to share the stories that shaped their year. Although they are not always the most significant stories of 2021, these are the pieces that have struck a chord with our reporters and producers.

Here is KMUW News in 2021:

The Range celebrates 100 episodes with some centenarians

The Range, our weekly show about where we live and the people who live here, celebrated its 100th episode this year. As part of that special show, we interviewed three Wichitans who also turned 100 in 2021.

“It was fun to talk with all of them,” said Tom Shine, host of The Range. “They had great stories to tell and so many memories. It was a treat.”

Thousands gather to remember Father Emil Kapaun as he is laid to rest in his native Kansas

The remains of Father Emil Kapaun, an Army chaplain from Kansas, were identified this year, 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. His return to Kansas was a moving story.

“I’ve followed Father Kapaun’s story closely for a decade now,” news director Tom Shine said, “and it’s as inspirational now as it was when I began.”

Learjet Made Business Planes Cool, But The Party's Over

There are certain iconic brands Wichita is known for: Pizza Hut, Coleman, Cessna, Beech. Learjet might be the biggest name of the bunch.

But its parent company plans to halt production of the famous business jet this year.

“If Frank Sinatra thinks you’re cool, then you’re pretty cool,” said news director Tom Shine. “He was one of Learjet’s early customers, and he gave the jet a certain aura."

Wind Surge's Head Groundskeeper Turns Riverfront Stadium Into His Own Field Of Dreams

“Any chance I get to do a story about baseball, I’ll take,” news director Tom Shine said. “And I’ve always been intrigued about all the work it takes to make a baseball field look perfect. I found out it’s more work than I imagined.”

A former social worker follows his bliss and opens up an indoor skate park

Jason McKenney ditched his day job and decided to pursue his passion: skateboarding. He opened his own shop and indoor skatepark in Andover.

Wichita plans to clear homeless encampments near downtown shelters

In October, the city painted lines around United Methodist Open Door in downtown Wichita in order to clean up homeless encampments that have sprung up around the building.

"Had KMUW not shed light on the city’s plan," reporter Kylie Cameron said, "this likely would have gone unnoticed for a while. Often, our homeless population is forgotten, but they’re people just like us, and deserve to be listened to. Shedding light on the city’s plan to create the white lines outside of resources for homeless individuals forced the city to answer questions they probably didn’t want to, but that’s our job as journalists."

3,000 Kansas Kindergartners And Untold Preschoolers Skipped Last Year. Now They're Behind

Kindergarten enrollment dropped nearly 9% in Kansas last year, as thousands of families opted to keep kids home during the pandemic.

"This was one of my favorite pieces this year because it was good to finally get back into classrooms again," says reporter Suzanne Perez, "talking with teachers about some of the effects of the pandemic and what it means for day-to-day learning. Parents also struggled during COVID-19, trying to figure out the best thing to do for their children and their families, so I appreciated Lindsay Drees sharing her story with us."

Lighting companies keep holidays bright … and Wichitans off their roofs

The reluctance to climb on a roof is good news for the growing number of businesses installing Christmas lights.

"This piece was fun to put together, just in time for the holiday season," says reporter Daniel Caudill. "I think next year, my family will hire someone else to hang our lights."

Kansans Of Faith Evangelize For Saving The Planet From Climate Change

The sisters at Heartland Farm are just one of several religious communities in Kansas turning their attention to a modern crisis — climate change. Motivated by their religious beliefs, they make a faith-based case for environmentalism.

"I really enjoyed reporting this story," said reporter Brian Grimmett. "It combined two interests of mine that one doesn’t often see together. In the past few years (and for some of these organizations, even longer) more and more faith based organizations have begun to focus on their role in caring for all of God’s creations, the earth and its environment included. It’s not always easy and there is often pushback, but it was fascinating and touching to see the dedication of so many who believe there’s a legitimate connection between preventing climate change and their duty to God."

Former Teacher Explores Love Of Heavy Metal With Wichita Record Store The Gate

Russell Horning began his journey as an educator in Mexico. Then, after teaching high school and middle school in Wichita, he decided to make a career change.

"This was a fun story to produce," says host Jedd Beaudoin. "It's always nice to get in touch with someone when they're first starting out."

'Her Spirit Was Bright, It Was Happy': Remembering Wichita Icon Karla Burns

Singing, dancing and acting were part of Karla Burns' DNA.

“Years ago, I used to walk up and down the side street there at 8th and Wabash and sing my head off,” she said in a 2019 KMUW interview. “Singing every day and think, “Oh dear God, if I could just do this for my life, would be wonderful.’”

Sadly, Burns died on June 4 after a long illness at the age of 66. Director of cultural diversity Carla Eckels remembers the beloved icon in this story.

Nicodemus Celebrates Heritage With 143rd Homecoming

The 143rd annual homecoming took place in July in Nicodemus, a small western Kansas town founded in the late 1800s by Black pioneers. The homecoming brings families in from around the country to celebrate the town's heritage.

Director of cultural diversity Carla Eckels and Korva Coleman diversity in journalism intern Katelynn McIlwain joined nearly 400 people in the celebration.

The Return Of Passenger Rail Could Mean Big Things For Towns Like Ark City — If Congress Makes It A Reality

South-central Kansas has been missing from Amtrak's map for decades. President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan could bring passenger service back to the region.

Reporter Nadya Faulx visited Ark City in September, where local officials say the return of passenger rail could be a game-changer … if Congress makes it a reality.

Fans Welcome Affiliated Baseball Back To Wichita As Wind Surge Plays Home Opener

After a year-long delay caused by the pandemic, Wichita's minor-league baseball team finally played its first home game in May.

“It feels great,” said Jim Rheem. “It feels like it’s starting to get back to normal.”

News director Tom Shine and reporter Nadya Faulx were there for the first pitch.

The Range | September 17, 2021

Over the summer, producer Beth Golay introduced us to a woman she met riding the Route 16 bus whose wheelchair had broken, making her regular trips to get groceries even more complicated.

The story reached a man who wanted to help repair her wheelchair.

"I’m proud of this En Route segment not because of anything I did, but because it illustrates the goodness of our listeners," said producer Beth Golay. "Patrick Collins heard about Dana’s wheelchair, and he immediately called to say he wanted to fix it."

