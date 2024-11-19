Cary Baker discusses his new book, 'Down On The Corner'

Down On The Corner: Adventures in Busking and Street Music (Jawbone Press) is the new book by veteran music publicist and journalist Cary Baker. The author, who grew up in Chicago, had his first exposure to buskers at a tender age in his hometown of Chicago. In this new volume, he writes about various busking hubs, New Orleans’ French Quarter, Chicago’s Maxwell Street, New York’s Washington Square, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf and London’s Tube and via immensely readable prose. (Down On The Corner features a foreword by acclaimed musician Dom Flemons.)