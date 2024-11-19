© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cary Baker discusses his new book, 'Down On The Corner'

KMUW | By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM CST

Down On The Corner: Adventures in Busking and Street Music (Jawbone Press) is the new book by veteran music publicist and journalist Cary Baker. The author, who grew up in Chicago, had his first exposure to buskers at a tender age in his hometown of Chicago. In this new volume, he writes about various busking hubs, New Orleans’ French Quarter, Chicago’s Maxwell Street, New York’s Washington Square, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf and London’s Tube and via immensely readable prose. (Down On The Corner features a foreword by acclaimed musician Dom Flemons.)
Tags
Music Strange CurrencyArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin