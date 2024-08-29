Nadjah Nicole makes Wichita debut

Singer and songwriter Nadjah Nicole performs at Walker’s Jazz Lounge on Thursday, Aug. 29, marking her Wichita debut.

Based in Delaware, she came to national attention as a contestant on “The Voice” in 2015. Since then, she has continued to write, record and perform on both a national and international level.

She’s also given birth to twins, which led to her not singing for a time before returning to what she says is the most important thing in her life aside from her family.

Speaking with KMUW earlier this week, she confirmed that she has new music that should be released in early 2025 as she continues to perform in different markets.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

You were a contestant on “The Voice,” and there are people who might say, “Well, that’s it. That’s a big break. She’s got it made.”

[Laughs.]

But there are no guarantees that come with being on that show. There’s still hard work to be done.

I love that I had that experience. I’m now healed enough that I can say that I loved that experience. [Laughs.] The big misconception is that when you get on TV, that’s it. “The Voice” is very different than “American Idol.” “American Idol” had been on for years. They had this thing going for them. “The Voice” popped up, and it was great. But, in the early years, for the most part, they had a hard time finding that celebrity that made them “American Idol.” Unfortunately, they didn’t have that one artist that catapulted everything. [“American Idol”] had Fantasia, they had Ruben Studdard. Unfortunately, a lot of people who have been on “The Voice” don’t get as much notoriety.

There are a couple people who have. Jordan [Smith], who won my season, has been all over the place. He’s wildly popular. Tessanne Chin and Emily Roberts [have had some success, too]. But, for the most part, if you’re not a fan favorite, you’re hard to find. [Laughs.]

So, no, it was not the thing that set me up for life. Not even close. If anything, it set me back a little bit. But if the music is within you like it is within me and the passion and the drive is there, you’ll find your way.

Was being on the show something that you set as a goal for yourself or was this a case of friends saying, “You should try that”?

Everybody said, “You should go on ‘American Idol,’ you should go on ‘The Voice.’” That was the thing if you could sing. I auditioned the first time in 2014, and I received an email asking me to come do a private audition. I didn’t get through and said, “Well, what was that for?” I didn’t think anything of it. Then 2015 snuck up on me and my cousin, who lives in California … said, “‘The Voice’ is going to be here. You’re going to come out here, and you’re going to win.” I had just started a new job. We were on a family call for a family reunion. I said, “OK.” Two weeks later she called me and said, “Did you get off work? I’ve got your tickets.”

I had never been to L.A. I was able to take time off work. I went out there to visit L.A. I didn’t think I was going to get through. I’m from Delaware, and L.A. is full of talent. I just wanted some fancy dinners and to go to the beach. But I got through. We all said, “What?”

I understand there was a period during which you didn’t sing.

Yeah. In 2018 I got pregnant with twins. … I didn’t have the stamina; I didn’t have the strength. I knew that if I was going to carry the twins to term, have healthy babies and a healthy body, I had to put something down. At the time, singing was really stressful for me. Just the expectations that people had and the expectations I had on myself. I said, “There’s no way I can do this pregnant with twins.” I’m glad that I stopped singing for that year because I ended up in the hospital for most of it. I almost lost my babies. So, that was the best decision I could make in that time. I’m glad I did. They went to first grade today!

Amazing. I’m reminded of something a friend of mine said recently. He’s been playing music professionally for over 30 years and he said, “I’ve done other things, I’m OK at them but somehow music has always pulled me back and I realize that it’s what I was put on Earth to do.”

One thousand percent. It’s so bad. I’m 33 this year. I am a notorious job hopper. [Laughs.] I will quit a job so quick if they don’t honor my time off for a gig! “You’re telling me I can’t do what? Well, here’s my two weeks and give me my vacation pay!” There has never been a time that I can remember when I chose [that life] over music. Even if I’m working a job, I will take time and write music. I have notes in my phone where I’m trying to be quiet and I’m singing melodies. There has never been a time when I’ve been able to get music out of my head.

I’ve even worked jobs where I was close to music and I would say, “This is perfect. I can still record an album. I can still work on this new song.” At the end of the day, I’d come home crying to my husband and say, “That should be me! I should be on that stage!” Music is so deep within me, and I feel like when I’m not honoring it, I’m not honoring my gift, I’m not honoring God, I’m not honoring those around me who are blessed by my talent.

I recognize that there are people who hear me sing and feel lifted or feel healed by something. For me not to acknowledge that or give into that pull? I’m failing myself.

With live performance, people are coming to hear music but they’re also coming to be entertained. Was that something that you felt you had to work hard at or was that one of the easier things for you to develop?

That was something I had to work at. When I was growing up, my parents would say, “Just sing. Don’t say anything.” When I was a kid, I could have sworn that I was going to be a comedian. [Laughs.] I just knew it! I said, “Mom, listen, I’m going to be a stand-up comedian.” She said, “That’s not going to happen! So, let’s stop that right now.” [Laughs.] As I got older and I started performing, my parents were, like, “Zip zip zip! Don’t say anything! Just sing!” If I did say anything, it was planned. If I was at a church event or if I was at a children’s event, whatever it was, they planned what I was going to say.

As I got older, it got harder and harder because there were things I just wanted to say that I thought were so funny. My friends would say, “Girl, you’re so funny, you should just show that part of your personality.” Honestly, within the last two years, I just decided to start telling stories in between songs. It’s been great! I’m a real person, and the people I’m singing for are real people. So why not have that moment where we can all relate as I’m leading you into this moment of vulnerability and feelings and happiness and sadness? It makes you feel comfortable. It took a little bit, but now I feel like it’s my thing! [Laughs.]

Have you tried stand-up yet?

No. It’s on my bucket list. It is. One of my best friends said, “We’re going to stand-up in the next five years, so prepare yourself!” [Laughs.]