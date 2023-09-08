Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are making history with a state-by-state tour

When musician Devon Allman turned 50, he announced a desire to do something grand to mark his half century on the planet: Why not, he thought, hit all 50 states on a tour that would last just 49 days?

Why 49? Because that was the number that would allow him to break a record previously held by folk musician Adam Brodsky, who landed the Guinness World Record in 2003 after performing 50 solo shows in as many days. (Brodsky performed at Kirby’s Beer Store in Wichita as part of that record-setting tour.)

To carry out the plan, Allman approached longtime friend Donavon Frankenreiter and the two agreed to record some new music, merge their touring bands and set out on the adventure of a lifetime.

The tour stops in Wichita on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Orpheum Theatre. The concert’s not only notable because it’s part of music history but also because the pair sing about the Air Capital briefly in the tune “See It All” from their Luther Dickinson-produced EP “Rollers.”

Allman and Frankenreiter spoke with KMUW from a tour stop in Biloxi, Mississippi, about the tour’s origins, how they’re staying healthy and sane on the road, and what the future holds for the record-breaking tour.

Interview Highlights

What inspired you to do this tour?

Devon Allman: Nuclear physics.

Donavon Frankenreiter: We have no idea this point. We are fried.

DA: Chinese food?

DF: Devon called me with this idea that he had. He turned 50, and I turned 50. He was, like, “Dude, would you ever want to go play 50 shows in all 50 states? But we gotta do it in 49 days to break a record.” I was, like, “Uh? Uh?” I said, “[Expletive] yeah let’s go!” And now tonight’s show 18. We’re in the midst of it.

DA: We’re right in the thick of it. We both are touring beasts. We’ve proven that over the decades for sure. We get around the world many, many times. We live for this. We live for bringing the medicinal music to people. It makes our lives complete. I just wondered if anyone had played all 50 states in 50 consecutive days. I kind of logged the idea for later. I put it on the shelf. When I was turning 50, I thought about it again.

My wife threw me a surprise party for my 50th. People flew in from all over the country. It was a gas. It was awesome. We had a couple of cocktails. I pulled my manager and my agent outside and I go, “All right, I got a crazy idea for you.” That was literally the night that I sprung it on them and told them that I wanted to do it. I got Donavon to do it. With him turning 50 and me turning 50 … 50 states. This whole theme kind of resonated. Here we are. We’re doing it. It’s gone amazingly well. Can’t even believe that it’s going by this quickly.

This does give you a slightly different version of a tour. It’s not the same, “Leg one, leg two, this market, that market.”

DA: When you’ve been touring for three decades you want to shuffle the deck. You don’t want to give the fans the same tour, the same setlist. You want to hit them with different angles. You might even want to be in a different band or put together a supergroup. Shake it up. I think guys our age really want to stay relevant with people and change clothes so to speak. Who wants to wear the same suit every day?

I love the fact that I’m out here with Donavon creating new music and having this synergy. Some people didn’t understand how we’ve approached the tour. We’ve taken our two bands and merged them. His bass player, my drummer. A couple of amazing cats. It’s just been a real gas to do something new, to shake it up.

You have this EP out to accompany the tour, and they’re road songs.

DF: [Phone rings.] Hold on. It’s my agent calling. He wants us to do 51 shows.

[Laughs.]

DF: The EP has become such an amazing part of this because it was never something that we planned on doing. We knew that we maybe had some time to write some songs, and it would be great if that happened and it did. Now that we’re out here it’s just insane to be able to play new music that we created together just for this tour. It’s really a big part of what’s made this really special.

You worked with Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars on this recording. What made him the right guy for the job?

DA: He’s such a jerk!

[Laughs.]

DF: [Laughs.]

DF: He’s 50, too. That’s why we picked him. He turned 50 and we said, “You want to come produce this thing?”

DA: When you think about having a producer you just want somebody who you trust with their musical acumen to get in there and give you their honest opinion and quarterback the sessions. He’s hands-on but he lets you roll with the hot hand, too. He doesn’t ride roughshod. He’s pretty malleable in the way that he approaches it. I’m actually a producer as well, and I love producing other artists. When it comes to me, I’d rather someone else produce me. Then having two different personalities like me and Donavon? We come from some same avenues and some different ones. I think he was really good at taking the things that were enjoying some union, putting them together and leaning on the strengths of both guys. He was just really great. He knows music, and he won’t [expletive] you.

It's one thing to prepare for a tour and think about setlists and rehearsals but something like this you really have to take care of yourself. How are you doing?

DA: It’s tough. Every day is pretty rough. We’ve been outdoors a lot, walking a ton. Guys are going to the gym. Guys have been doing circuit training. I do smoothie hour every day or almost every day for the guys. Some really, really healthy smoothies. Try to get that sleep. That’s the hardest part. The other part you can kind of regulate. You can go out of your way and find that healthy meal, you can take your time and invest it into a workout or walking. We’ve been going to the beach. Donavon surfs as you know. You just have to make it work. Especially at 50. We’re not 20.

This is going to be 49 days in all. Do you have your mind on the finish line or is it something where you really have to keep your head exactly where you’re at?

DA: I can’t speak for Donavon but I’m trying to be in the moment. When is the next time I’m going to go state-to-state-to-state and see all the states? I’ve already seen them all but not at once. I’m really trying to be in the moment.

DF: That’s the only way to do this tour. Everybody who is part of this tour is living in the moment, day-by-day. We can in no way live off borrowed time and be, like, “Oh my god. We have 20 days left. You have to enjoy it.” That’s what makes it go by fast. I look back and say, “I don’t even [expletive] remember New Jersey and that was four or five days ago.”

DA: The Newton Theatre.

DF: It’s crazy. [Expletive]’s flying by.

DA: Ripping by. I’m pissed at myself for not journaling. I’m really pissed at myself.

DF: You are journaling. We’re videoing this whole [expletive] escapade.

DA: [Expletive]!

DF: Don’t worry, it’s all coming out on a DVD, The Making of the Attempt of the World Record.

DA: Oh yeah, we’re journaling. Journaling with visuals. Yes, sir.

You have to document it. If you’re going to do something this wild you have to have a record of it.

DA: There is a film crew out here filming us. We’re actually going to do a live recording of one of our shows and create a DVD, and we’re going to go from the live concert to Day One, Day Two. How did we [expletive] pull this off? What did we do along the way? Show people a live concert, the shenanigans that we got into and maybe different bits and pieces of America along the way.

