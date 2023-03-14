Elise Trouw may be 'Losing Sleep,' but she's working on gaining fans

Multi-instrumentalist Elise Trouw makes her Wichita debut Tuesday, March 14, at Wave on a bill that will also include Rudy Love Jr. The all-ages performance starts at 7 p.m.

Trouw is currently on the road in support of her EP, "Losing Sleep," a collaboration with producer KOIL. The four-song collection spotlights Trouw's particular brand of soulful pop.

Her current run of dates is part of an inaugural run for D Tour, an organization launched in 2022, which promises a "less competitive, more compassionate" approach to touring. Wichita's Adam Hartke and Jessie Hartke of Wave are founding members of the initiative, which includes venues in Louisville, Kentucky; Taos, New Mexico, and Nashville.

"It's been a cool experience, and I'm honored to be the first artist they're doing this with," Trouw said. "It's really fantastic working with people who know these venues personally and who have a network.

"The personal relationship between D Tour and the venues and then me and D Tour is really helpful [when you're] an independent artist and have that resource."

Trouw may be most familiar to some via her various drum videos and appearance on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" as well as being paired with fellow drummer Travis Barker for a performance of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," tied to the acclaimed film "Sound of Metal."

While percussion remains a core element of her live shows, there is more to the performance.

"It's a one-woman band set up where I'm alone on stage and playing a couple of different instruments and live looping," she said. "I arrange everything in advance so that all the parts and all the arrangements [are done ahead of time].

"I'm not really improvising that much on stage. I like to have all the parts laid out. I do some improvising on top of the loops or vocally or on drums.

"When I'm onstage I'm really trying to nail the performance and get it to come across as best as I can for the audience."

Another way that some fans may have encountered Trouw's music is through opening slots, including an extensive run with Incubus.

"As an opener, a lot of people don't know who you are," Trouw said. "So you are trying to put your best foot forward and maybe create some new fans from the opportunity.

"But it is kind of nice to be with a crowd that knows your music, and it's really cool to look out and see people singing along or see people it on peoples' faces when you play a song that they like.

"I do love both but there is something really special about being a headliner."