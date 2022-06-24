Lê Khoa Marks Pride with Release of 'Humanity'

Lê Khoa celebrates the release of the album Humanity with a performance at The Brickyard on Friday, June 24.

The Vietnamese-born vocalist will perform as part of the Rainbow of Wichita Fest on a bill that also includes TV-MA, Keo & Them and DJ Mas.

Lê Khoa recently spoke with KMUW about this new album and event.

Interview Highlights

What can we expect from the show that's coming up in support of this to release the album?

I don't know what to say because I know this is the only show in Wichita that has this kind of concept where I perform with the live band and EDM music. [It's like a Lady Gaga concert] where they do the live [performance] and the electronic music together. Also, there's an LED wall; they'll have this catwalk, fireworks, a dancer. It's a combination. I think this will be a big surprise for the audience in Wichita.

So this is amazing. So you're taking a show that people would have to go to an arena to see and you're bringing it to the Brickyard?

Yes, yes. I've been building this up for the past eight years, but it's never happened because it's a new concept. It's about the new experience. And nowadays, especially in the music scene, it's hard for [some people] to try something new. People don't want to take a risk. It's been very hard to put together. It's more like an L.A. type of thing.

This is the last time, at least for a while, that we'll get to see you in Wichita, right? Because you're moving on.

After I release the album, I'm moving to L.A. at the beginning of July. I don't want to say it's a goodbye party, but basically I'm not going to come back here for a while. The show is everything to me, and I hope that this can support Pride Month. It's going to be a big show.

Tell me a little bit about tying this in with Pride Month. This is obviously important to you.

I think I've shared with you before about Humanity and everything I'm talking about. It's about diversity, nondiscrimination, nonracism, [against] stereotypes and stuff like that. It's all about the beauty of humanity and how we are young people, how the music changes the world and give us [a better example] of diversity in the world. We can stop discrimination from now. That's the main thing of Pride. That's why I picked Pride Month to release the album.