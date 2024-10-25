Dispatches from the 2024 Tallgrass Film Festival

Thursday, October 24

Othelo, o Grande

I mention this fairly often as a public radio supporter, but a great joy in life is learning about something you had no idea existed, even if you find yourself feeling a little bit embarrassed that you didn't know about it. Grande Otelo was (I learn) a massively important Brazilian star, an actor, comedian, and musician whose film credits are easily into the triple digits. His story is also one that might feel familiar to American audiences, in an unfortunate way, in that throughout, it's a tale of perseverance in a racist society.

The film is made up entirely (or seemingly so) of archival footage of Grande Otelo (born Sebastião Bernardes de Souza Prata), with him narrating his own life through pieces of interviews between an enormous number of photos and film clips of the man. Early on, he describes a situation where he's paid less than a companion for doing the same work, and he reveals a major theme of his story and the stories of so many others: "It was the start of something that's a constant in my life: exploitation." He left home at a young age to begin a life of performance, though like many Black American entertainers, he was often forced into cartoonish roles that played on the stereotypes audiences apparently wanted, or at least that the people producing the work thought people wanted. Toward the end of the film, he explains: "When you see me playing roles that are nothing like myself, it's because they're nothing like Brazilian Blacks at all. But I had to make a living."

Director Lucas H. Rossi largely does a marvelous job stitching together all of the footage— it's not always necessarily a linear journey, except in the broad outline, but he keeps Grande Otelo constantly in front of us, displaying his astonishing charisma even in moments when the man is hardly moving.

But throughout we're reminded again and again of the racism the performer faced, and the larger societal racism and oppression of Black Brazilians, both within the country and from outside. We often return to the destitution of the favelas, we hear about Grande Otelo having to use back entrances to venues despite his enormous fame, and we're told of the time Orson Welles came to film in Brazil for the U.S. government, which was none too happy with Welles's focus on the poverty and racism present in the country.

It is probably true that a few times it feels like Rossi is padding time by just showing us some more photos of Grande Otelo, seemingly unrelated to the thread of the story (other than, you know, the whole thing is about the entertainer), but this might simply be me looking for nits to pick. I find myself more and more interested in archival documentaries these days rather than the kind with narration or talking heads, thinking about the amount of work they must take, and the creativity required to build a story out of existing material. And to hear all of this from Grande Otelo himself, it's kind of riveting.

They Call Her Death

On to exploitation of a different kind...

There are ways to embrace a lack of budget when you're making a movie, and one of those is to pay tribute to earlier movies that were remarkable because of their cheapness. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, basically. By now, many of us are familiar with grindhouse exploitation films, largely because of people like Quentin Tarantino trumpeting their virtues ("virtues"), and so it makes sense to call back to those if you're going into making a movie with very little in your pocket, since you can revel in your movie's defects instead of trying to cover them up. (There's not much worse* than watching a movie that is desperately trying to pretend it's something it's not. I made plenty of those when I was in high school, and maybe you did, too.)

They Call Her Death combines exploitation with the western, with good portions of it shot at Wichita's own Cowtown, telling us of Molly Pray (good name), whose husband is killed by a man supposedly seeking justice for another murder (it's more complicated— and nefarious— than that). And so Molly seeks her own revenge, something she wants to exact not only from the man who killed her husband, but from all the people involved as she climbs the ladder of conspiracy.

A good, traditional setup for this kind of movie, and as long as we're sticking to that, everything moves along swimmingly. Or, at least, it does eventually— the movie is undoubtedly far too pleased with itself early on, trying too hard to show us what it wants to be instead of just letting it be what it ought to be. I imagined being at a midnight screening of the film and hearing the one guy in the audience laughing loudly and performatively at bits that are not nearly so funny as he makes them out to be.

But! It does settle in, and the last 40 minutes are particularly fun. Plenty of good blood and guts, heads being blown off, etc. (and some genital mutilation, so watch out for that), and that's really what we're here for, of course. It hardly matters that this or that person is maybe not the best actor, or that the movie has some technical flaws, because who can tell which parts are intentional and which aren't? That's not the point. Or maybe it's exactly the point. My only wish is that maybe it had all gotten even nuttier than it does— there's plenty of room to get wilder with a movie like this, and it reaches a few heights, but there's a lot more up there.

*I realize there are, in fact, zillions of things worse than this.

Cole Massie and Lance Kinsey in 'The Paper Bag Plan'

The Paper Bag Plan

A sweet, well-intentioned movie with a lovely performance and a few terrible filmmaking decisions. We can't have it all.

When Oscar learns he has colon cancer, he realizes he needs to do more to enable his disabled son, Billy, to be independent. So he starts to push Billy to cook for himself, to go grocery shopping on his own, and, soon enough, to get a job. Which job? How about sacking groceries at the local independent grocery store?

This is, largely, the movie, as Oscar and Billy spend the rest of the time practicing and preparing to show the grumpy grocery store owner that Billy has the necessary skills and speed to perform the task, and Oscar rather clumsily tries to teach Billy a few things and talk the store owner into giving his son the job.

He's also, apparently, trying to make up for a whole lot of lost time— I wondered throughout why he had never tried to teach Billy any of these things before. The son is clearly intelligent and capable, and though we do get acknowledgment from Oscar that he's kept Billy too sheltered (and had to deal with the absence of Billy's mother), the man's apparent lack of faith in his son's abilities is surprising.

But, fine, people do confusing things for all sorts of reasons, and so here we are, with Oscar wanting to help Billy be self-sufficient before he can't be there for him anymore. The very bright spot in all of this is Cole Massie, who plays Billy, and who's full of charm and magnetism. Massie rarely feels like he's acting, and you feel throughout like we should be spending more time with him, rather than Oscar (Lance Kinsey, who plays Oscar [and was Proctor in the Police Academy movies!] is fine, but Billy is far more interesting, and, all respect to Kinsey, so is Massie).

Oscar's need to develop more trust in his son is evident, and is what he's working on as the movie progresses, but a lack of trust is also what holds the movie back. Meaning, the movie doesn't trust us to have our own feelings about it. From the outset, the musical score is manipulative, telling us what we're supposed to feel at any particular moment, even insisting on it, and this is worse than distracting, it's intrusive. And director Anthony Lucero commits an egregious movie sin as the film draws to a close, showing us a flashback montage of "touching" moments from the movie we've all just seen, as if we can't remember and need to be told how to feel. Please, parents, have trust in your children, and please, filmmakers, have trust that we know how to watch a movie.

All that said, it is sweet. And more Cole Massie, please.