Dispatches From The 2023 Sundance Film Festival

An often dreary time of year made far less dreary with the return of the Sundance Film Festival! I'll be posting my reactions to the films I see at the festival all week right here, check back every day for more!

Saturday, 1/21

Gabriel Gabriel Garble / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Well Wishes My Love, Your Love

I don’t typically talk about the shorts programs in these dispatched simply because I’m concentrating too much time on the features, but I had a moment to watch the animated shorts last night, and while most (not all!) of them are worth watching for one reason or another, I wanted to point to Gabriel Gabriel Garble’s Well Wishes My Love, Your Love because it’s the one film in the program that made me feel like I was watching something I’d genuinely never seen before. It’s made up of small shapes with lines surrounding them, and lines surrounding those lines, and lines surrounding those lines (see the still above for some idea of what I mean), and as characters or objects move in the frame, they displace the lines around them, almost as if they’re moving through water. Sometimes one object’s displacement interacts with another’s and that causes a new reaction, and most of the time what we’re looking at is gorgeous and, as I said, seemingly entirely new. I love watching animation because of its ability to show me something I’d never imagined myself, but when you see something you’ve really never seen before in your life, that’s special.

OK, on with the features.

Courtesy Sundance Institute / Luana Giuliani and Penélope Cruz in 'L'immensità'

L’Immensità

I don’t begrudge anyone making a deeply personal movie, and director Emanuele Crialese says he’s been trying to make this one for his entire career—it follows a family in Rome in the 1970s, mainly through the eyes of Adriana, a young teenager who insists they’re a boy but who’s biologically a girl, and therefore (especially given the time) no one takes them seriously. I don’t know if that aspect of the movie has any relation to Crialese’s own life or if it’s simply something he wanted to explore, but it’s clear much of the film does take from his memories of growing up in Italy in the 1970s. The colors, the clothes, the songs and television, it’s all wonderfully evocative of a specific time and place (or, more likely, Crialese’s memory of that time and place).

I said I don’t begrudge anyone doing this, and I even admire it, which also makes me feel a little bad when I need to criticize it, but I do: as a film, for one who does not have these memories himself, this doesn’t reach the heights I’d hoped for. Many of the scenes of the children being children feel like scenes we’ve seen before, the adults are adults we’ve seen before, too— Penélope Cruz, while excellent (as she always is), plays the kind of mother who often appears in movies like this (maybe there are just a lot of these mothers?). She’s “fun,” dancing to music with the children as they set the table, running down a busy street with her child while they both yell at the top of their lungs, but she also sometimes goes a little bit too far, and we can tell something is wrong that will eventually come to a head.

It’s not that Crialese gets anything wrong, exactly, but more that it feels like maybe he’s playing it a little too safe. It’s all too literal, and little of it feels like he’s tapping in to true emotion. I imagine for him, he is, but I wonder if he was concerned with taking the movie too far into that and potentially alienating part of the audience, and instead stripped too much of the rawness out. And for a movie that’s ostensibly about memory, he doesn’t really play with that at all—again, it’s simply too literal.

The one exception is when he stages a sort-of daydream sequence of Adriana, their mother, and the other children at church mass performing Adriano Celentano’s “Prisencolinensinainciusol” in the style Adriana sees earlier in the movie on the variety show Milleluci. This sequence takes us into Adriana’s imagination and memory in a way we hadn’t seen before in the movie, and that we don’t see again (the device is repeated a couple more times with other songs, but to much less effect). It has a verve that hints at what the rest of the movie might have had, but it just feels like Crialese is too hesitant to really go for what might have made this a truly powerful film.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute. / Rosa Marchant in 'When It Melts'

When It Melts

Depicting horrifying trauma and its aftermath is obviously a tricky thing, but I think we can probably agree that we’ve gotten to a more nuanced place with how we do that than where we were a few decades ago. We recognize trauma affects people in different ways, we understand sometimes small movements can be enormous victories.

One thing we still rarely do is to acknowledge that for a lot of people, there are no victories, big or small. For a lot of people, that trauma digs deep and never lets go, and many, many people never recover. Or if we do show that on screen, it’s usually shown in a character adjacent to our protagonist, it’s not our main characters themselves.

When It Melts looks this straight in the eye. It’s bleak, emotionally brutal, and, in that way, at least, truthful about what can happen to people. It’s clear from the beginning that Eva, a woman in her 20s in Belgium, is in a constant state of barely contained rage and pain, though we don’t know why for quite some time. There’s no doubt something dreadful has happened, and this is made even more apparent when she gets a friend request from a man who we suspect she knew when she was younger, based on her reaction to seeing his name pop up online. We begin to jump into flashbacks of Eva as a 13-year-old, as she navigated having an alcoholic mother and being friends with two boys (the group calls themselves the “Three Musketeers”) who are also in that nebulous space of puberty where some of them are still more children than teenagers, some of them are not, and sexuality is creeping (or leaping) in. And we see how girls develop an identity based around their value as sex objects.

Something dreadful does eventually happen, and hoo boy, it is rough. And we see that there is no coming back from this for Eva, and we can understand why. Life and this kind of violence aren’t a movie, and when a fragile support system also fails, how can there be hope? Both actors playing Eva are devastating, but Rosa Marchant, who plays the teenaged version, is stunning, absolutely believable as a girl at this place in her development, and she tears us wide open as she suffers what eventually comes.

The movie’s seams sometimes show, as there are scenes that feel more like scenes in a movie than actual parts of a life (you know it when you see it), and I think the film could have accomplished the same thing it ultimately does without the contrived central metaphor/conceit. But it’s exceedingly effective at showing us that people can get blown apart and never put back together, no matter what movies usually say.

