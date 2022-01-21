Dispatches From The 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Another year, another Sundance— and, for better and for worse, another virtual Sundance, as the pandemic forced organizers to abandon their planned hybrid format for an entirely online festival for the second year in a row. But! The movies are still here. So let's do it!

Friday, 1/21

Interestingly, we made meat loaf last night at home (very much not a common occurrence), and then we wake up this morning to learn Meat Loaf has died. I don't know what that means. But it has to mean something, right? I certainly wouldn't have been eating homemade meat loaf if I'd been in Park City, Utah. Anyway, sad news. On to my opening night movie.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute / photo by Beth Garrabrant / Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in 'When You Finish Saving the World'

When You Finish Saving the World

My opening night movie at Sundance last year was Questlove's magnificent documentary The Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). That movie ended up on my best-of-the-year list, and so I did at least expect a somewhat less auspicious start to this year's festival, as it would be cruel to assume anything would equal that one.

I did, though, hope for more than I got.

There's a moment in Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World (and yes, we're talking about that Jesse Eisenberg), when Julianne Moore is talking to her teenage son about how he wants to have deeper conversations with his classmates about important things, like politics and protest (really, he just has a crush on a girl who's socially conscious, and he wants to know how to relate to her). Moore tells him that at this point, he doesn't have a chance, because he hasn't put in the work. There's no short cut to having meaningful conversations, because you can't do it without earning it, without putting in the time researching the issues and understanding them. People can smell insincerity. I couldn't help but think that Eisenberg needed to take some of Moore's advice, too (or, frankly, his own advice, as he also wrote the film). What little emotional resonance this movie has doesn't even feel earned, because Eisenberg hasn't put in the work to make us care about his characters.

Moore is Evelyn, a woman who works at a domestic violence shelter, and lives with her academic husband and their fairly vapid musician son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), who spends all of his time either livestreaming his singer-songwriter performances for a worldwide audience (he has 20,000 followers) or talking about how he livestreams his performances for a worldwide audience (he has 20,000 followers). Ziggy is self-absorbed, Evelyn is self-absorbed, and, not surprisingly, they have trouble connecting. With anyone. Evelyn keeps the world at a distance, probably because she has trouble with emotional intimacy, certainly because she hyper-intellectualizes everything, and Ziggy just wants those sweet, sweet upvotes.

But here, I'm already adding a little more nuance to the characters than Eisenberg gives us. The trouble with all of this is that they don't exist outside the words on the page, or the images on the screen. They aren't organic people, with lives that stretch beyond the time we see them. We can't become emotionally involved with them, because they only do and say what Eisenberg wants them to do and say. They're played by people, but they aren't, themselves, people. It's as if they were brought into existence when the first frame of the movie came on screen, and, for all intents and purposes, they're snuffed out when the credits roll.

Yes, in a literal sense, this is always true, but one small illustration of what I mean: very early, Evelyn knocks on Ziggy's closed bedroom door, behind which Ziggy is livestreaming a song. Ziggy of course becomes irate, and yells at Evelyn about how she can't interrupt him when he's playing for his audience. Evelyn doesn't really seem to understand what he's so mad about, she doesn't know what livestreaming is, etc. etc. It's clearly the first time they've had this fight, which seems pretty difficult to believe if Ziggy has been doing this long enough to be as popular as he is (he has 20,000 followers). This is, essentially, Ziggy's entire life, and it hasn't come up before? Well, no, it hasn't, because Eisenberg only has use for these people in the narrow terms he's defined.

And even at this, the movie could have at least existed on its own terms, even if they weren't terms I was terribly excited about. But as we reach the end, Eisenberg tries to pull some emotion out of his hat, tries to have some kind of connection, and this... just doesn't feel earned. He hasn't put in the work. Evelyn and Ziggy mostly play one note for the entire movie, so by the time they try to play a chord, we've long given up any interest in how it will sound.