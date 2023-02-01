Kurt Vonnegut speaks at Wichita State University - part 1 of 2 Listen • 47:13

Kurt Vonnegut speaks at Wichita State University - part 2 of 2 Listen • 30:44

Writer Kurt Vonnegut is known for writing dark and humorous novels. Following the success of his book Slaughterhouse Five and his public critique of the Vietnam War, Vonnegut was asked to come speak at WSU. Rodd Jones suggested to the Forum Board that Vonnegut come speak and Max Schriebel called to make it happen. Though the first attempt ended in Vonnegut hanging up on Scheibel, the second call ended in success. Listen to this war grizzled writer speak to an audience of Wichita State Students.

This is an example of a popular broadcast and public address microphone that likely would have been used for Vonnegut's talk at WSU. DAT recording (digital audio tape) was popular in the 90’s for broadcast recordings. Though Vonnegut was likely recorded on reel to reel tape, KMUW would’ve backed up that recording on to DAT when the new recording format was available.

