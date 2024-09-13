© 2024 KMUW
Shannon Koehn

Published September 13, 2024

Shannon Koehn has been listening to KMUW for 20 years and has been supporting the station since 2014. A lifelong learner, Shannon has worked at Wichita State University for 29 years, where she picks up new concepts and ideas almost every day. Her love of learning is reflected in her favorite shows—Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and The Range.

You can find Shannon outdoors most of the time. She loves to garden, and don’t be surprised if you spot her up in a tree with her bow.
