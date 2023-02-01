John F. Kennedy at Lawrence Dumont Stadium Listen • 29:37

While John F. Kennedy was campaigning for his first presidential bid he stopped by Wichita and spoke at Lawrence DuMont stadium. Eric Engstrom, now retired Wichita Lawyer, recorded this campaign trail speech while in junior high at the time. This speech was in between the first televised presidential debates in history. Kennedy went on to win the election for US president, start the peace corps and promise to land a man on the moon, a few of his notable achievements. Listen here to a young Kennedy speak to Wichitans in 1960.

This recording came from one-quarter inch reel to reel tape just like what you see in the box. The microphone represented would’ve been a popular choice for public address in the era this was recorded.

