James McMurtry Ticket Giveaway

Make a donation to KMUW before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, and your name will automatically be entered to win two tickets to see James McMurtry at WAVE on June 29, 2024. Value: $50.

Click here to pledge.
The random drawing for the winner will take place on Saturday, June 22, at 8:00 a.m. The winner will be announced on air that afternoon. Donation not required for entry.

Official Rules

  • Anyone who makes a donation to KMUW before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, and your name will automatically be entered to win two tickets to see James McMurtry at WAVE on June 29, 2024.
  • The winner will be selected in a random drawing on Saturday, June 22, at 8:00 a.m. The winner will be announced on air that afternoon.
  • Anyone can enter the drawing online through this link.
  • The winner will be notified when they can pick up their prize at the KMUW studios.
  • Employees of Wichita State University are not eligible to win.  