Inside Peabody Township's Carnegie library
In 1914, the Carnegie library in Peabody Township opened its doors for the first time. The township received a $10,000 gift from Andrew Carnegie in 1913. The building was one of more than 60 libraries built or supported by Carnegie in Kansas. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
The Carnegie library opened in Peabody in 1914, was the town's second library. A small white building — now located behind the Carnegie library — was the town library from 1874 to 1914. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
In 1987, the Peabody library was added to the national register of historic places. The building joined the list as one of the surviving examples of the Carnegie library program and for its Neo-Classical architecture. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
Peabody librarian Rodger Charles joined the library in 2011. When got a call from the Carnegie Corporation of New York earlier this year, he had no idea it would come with a gift.
Peabody librarian Rodger Charles helps check out books for Alexa Oller and her younger sister Lucy Oller. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
Much of the Peabody library is unchanged since its opening in 1914. The wooden table and chairs in the children's section are original to the building. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
Much of the Peabody library still carries the touch of Andrew Carnegie's era. But some of the newest additions to the library — WiFi and computer terminals — are some of the library's most vital resources, librarian Rodger Charles said. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
A portrait of Andrew Carnegie hangs above the entrance to the Peabody library. Carnegie gave the town a $10,000 gift in 1913 for the building of the library. His corporation announced another $10,000 gift will be sent to the library next year. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
Anastasia (left) and Alexa Oller (right) sit in the library's main section working on some online school work. The Oller family are fairly regular patrons of the library. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)
