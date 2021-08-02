© 2021 KMUW
Health

Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Sedgwick County Hospitals Continues To Climb

KMUW | By Tom Shine
Published August 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT
hospital_room_flickr.jpg
Rick Kimpel
/
flickr Creative Commons

The number of people hospitalized in Sedgwick County because of COVID-19 has increased for four consecutive weeks.

The number of people hospitalized in Sedgwick County because of COVID-19 grew by more than 50% in the last week.

Data from the county health department shows, as of Monday, 112 people are hospitalized; 30 of them are in intensive care.

Four weeks ago, only 24 people were hospitalized at either Ascension Via Christi or Wesley Healthcare. Of those, eight were in the ICU.

But the rapidly spreading delta variant has led to a surge of cases locally and across the country. The state of Kansas reported 1,703 cases over the weekend, including 11 deaths.

In Sedgwick County, the positive test rate for COVID-19 hit 8% for the first time since Jan. 22.

Dr. Garold Minns, the county’s health officer, is scheduled to address commissioners Tuesday. He will be joined by administrators from Via Christi and Wesley.

The new hospitalization numbers, though growing, are still well below the worst figures from earlier this year. In the first week of January, 216 people were hospitalized, with 70 of them in ICU.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 44% of residents in Sedgwick County who are vaccine-eligible are fully vaccinated.

HealthCOVID-19Local News
Tom Shine
Tom joined KMUW in 2017 after spending 37 years with The Wichita Eagle where he held a variety of reporting and editing roles. He came to Wichita from Michigan in 1980 to work for the morning Eagle and afternoon Beacon. The Beacon, through no fault of his own, folded a month after he got there.
