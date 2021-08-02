Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Sedgwick County Hospitals Continues To Climb

The number of people hospitalized in Sedgwick County because of COVID-19 grew by more than 50% in the last week.

Data from the county health department shows, as of Monday, 112 people are hospitalized; 30 of them are in intensive care.

Four weeks ago, only 24 people were hospitalized at either Ascension Via Christi or Wesley Healthcare. Of those, eight were in the ICU.

But the rapidly spreading delta variant has led to a surge of cases locally and across the country. The state of Kansas reported 1,703 cases over the weekend, including 11 deaths.

In Sedgwick County, the positive test rate for COVID-19 hit 8% for the first time since Jan. 22.

Dr. Garold Minns, the county’s health officer, is scheduled to address commissioners Tuesday. He will be joined by administrators from Via Christi and Wesley.

The new hospitalization numbers, though growing, are still well below the worst figures from earlier this year. In the first week of January, 216 people were hospitalized, with 70 of them in ICU.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 44% of residents in Sedgwick County who are vaccine-eligible are fully vaccinated.