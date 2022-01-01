Frequently Asked Questions

Membership Basics

How do I become a member of KMUW?

A donation of any amount makes you a member of KMUW. Consider becoming a KMUW Sustainer with an on-going, monthly contribution. It's a great way to support the station you rely on. Click here to start the donation process.

How does the KMUW Coffee Club work?

The deadline to enroll in the 2022 KMUW Coffee Club was December 31, 2021. If you enrolled, you received a punch card that is redeemable for a 16-ounce bag of coffee from The Spice Merchant every month, January through December 2022.

Punch cards are not redeemable for a past or future month. Replacement cards cannot be issued. KMUW's Coffee Club punch card can be used on any coffee of your choice at The Spice Merchant, located at 1300 E. Douglas.

What are the various ways I can support KMUW?



When will my membership be due for renewal?

If you are a Sustainer who donates through automatic, monthly contributions, your membership will remain active until you cancel or change it.

If you renew your membership each year, your membership expiration date (and time to renew) is usually about one year from your last renewal contribution.

What is the recommended contribution for a basic membership?

Your gift of any amount makes you a member! Becoming a KMUW Sustainer with an ongoing, monthly contribution is a great way to support the station you rely on. Consider giving $10 per month.

Is my contribution tax-deductible?

Yes, your gift to KMUW is fully tax-deductible. Contributors who itemize their tax returns may deduct a portion of their contribution to KMUW. In order to comply with the Internal Revenue Service guidelines, the value/cost of the premium may NOT be included as part of the deductible contribution. Tax receipts are mailed every January.

How can I change or update my credit/debit card or bank account information for my monthly, sustaining pledge?

Please fill out our sustainer adjustment form or contact our Membership Department at at 316-978-6789 and we'll enter the new information into our secure database. Please don't email your credit/debit card number or bank account information to us.

Privacy & Mail

Will KMUW sell or share my mailing address, phone number or email address?

KMUW does not, and will not, sell or exchange your personal information with anyone.

Could you please send me less mail?

Yes! Contact our Membership Department at membership@kmuw.org or 316-978-6789 and let us know how you'd like us to adjust your mailings.

How can I change my mailing address, phone number or email address with KMUW?

Contact our Membership Department at membership@kmuw.org or 316-978-6789.

Thank You Gifts

When will my thank you gift arrive?

Members can choose to visit KMUW in person to pick-up their gifts. Please refer to our contact page for business hours and location information. Otherwise, all thank you gifts will be mailed once pledge drive has ended. We work to fulfill pledges as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience in advance!

Help! My thank you gift arrived damaged, or I received the wrong one!

Email membership@kmuw.org or give us a call at 316-978-6789 and we'll do our best to fix the problem. Thank you in advance for understanding.

Can I get a thank you gift from past membership drives?

Unfortunately, no. Generally we don't have much left from our drives, but what we do, we use for a variety of other things. We do occasionally sell past pledge drive shirts at events, like our annual "Fill Your Mug" listener appreciation event.

What are the tax implications to me, and costs to KMUW, if I take a thank you gift?

Contributors who itemize their tax returns may deduct a portion of their contribution to KMUW. In order to comply with the Internal Revenue Service guidelines, the value/cost of the premium may NOT be included as part of the deductible contribution.

General

How can I contact KMUW about my membership?

Email membership@kmuw.org and we will get back to you as soon as possible. You can also call (316) 978-6789.

How can I include KMUW in my will or estate plan?

Please visit KMUW's planned giving page for more information about this type of giving to KMUW. You can also call Jessica Treadwell, Director of Major and Planned Gifts, at treadwell@kmuw.org or (316) 978-7572.