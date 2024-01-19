© 2024 KMUW
Wichita State reveals what the joint biomedical campus will look like

KMUW | By Kylie Cameron
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:58 AM CST
Rendering of the street level view of the first phase building facing South on Broadway.
1 of 5  — biomedical campus building
Rendering of the street level view of the first phase building facing South on Broadway.
Courtesy of Wichita State University
Rendering of the first phase of the joint biomedical campus building.
2 of 5  — biomedical campus building downtown
Rendering of the first phase of the joint biomedical campus building.
Courtesy of Wichita State University
Rendering of the aerial view of the first phase building.
3 of 5  — aerial biomedical campus building
Courtesy of Wichita State University
Artist rendering of the first phase building from the west on William Street.
4 of 5  — street biomedical campus
Artist rendering of the first phase building from the west on William Street.
Courtesy of Wichita State University
Artist rendering of a street view of the first phase building.
5 of 5  — biomedical campus
Artist rendering of the William Street view facing east of the first phase building.
Courtesy of Wichita State University

The more than $300 million campus will centralize the health care programs for WSU, WSU Tech and the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita.

Wichita State University has revealed the look for its new joint biomedical campus in downtown Wichita.
 
The renderings show an eight-story, 350,000 square foot glass building at the corner of Broadway and William, near WSU Tech’s new culinary school.

Construction on the building is set to begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2026.

The more than $300 million campus will centralize the health care programs of WSU, WSU Tech and the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita.

The building will house WSU’s College of Health Professions, the Speech-Language-Hearing clinic and WSU Tech’s health care program. KU’s School of Medicine and Pharmacy will be on the top three stories.

This is the first phase of the joint biomedical campus. The schools also have acquired land from the city where the nearby Wichita Transit Center is located. It's set to move to the Delano neighborhood.

Plans for future phases have yet to be announced.

Officials say about 3,000 students and 200 faculty and staff will use the center when it opens, with opportunities for future expansion.

The campus is expected to bring in millions of dollars in economic development opportunities to the area. An estimate from the Greater Wichita Partnership says that $100 million in new investment will occur in the next seven to 10 years as a result of the campus.
Education Local NewsWichita State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kylie Cameron
Kylie Cameron (she/her) is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. Before KMUW, Kylie was a digital producer at KWCH, and served as editor in chief of The Sunflower at Wichita State. You can follow her on Twitter @bykyliecameron.
