Wichita State reveals what the joint biomedical campus will look like

Wichita State University has revealed the look for its new joint biomedical campus in downtown Wichita.



The renderings show an eight-story, 350,000 square foot glass building at the corner of Broadway and William, near WSU Tech’s new culinary school.

Construction on the building is set to begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2026.

The more than $300 million campus will centralize the health care programs of WSU, WSU Tech and the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita.

The building will house WSU’s College of Health Professions, the Speech-Language-Hearing clinic and WSU Tech’s health care program. KU’s School of Medicine and Pharmacy will be on the top three stories.

This is the first phase of the joint biomedical campus. The schools also have acquired land from the city where the nearby Wichita Transit Center is located. It's set to move to the Delano neighborhood.

Plans for future phases have yet to be announced.

Officials say about 3,000 students and 200 faculty and staff will use the center when it opens, with opportunities for future expansion.

The campus is expected to bring in millions of dollars in economic development opportunities to the area. An estimate from the Greater Wichita Partnership says that $100 million in new investment will occur in the next seven to 10 years as a result of the campus.