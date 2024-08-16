Revisiting Juicy Lucy

Sometimes the simplest things are the best.

Bacon and eggs, the grilled cheese sandwich, grilled lobster cover in butter — few ingredients, easy preparation, big flavor.

The cheeseburger falls into the same category: a little beef, a few slices of cheese, buns and whatever toppings you like. But when you want to wow your guests, you need to take things to another level, and that is where the Juicy Lucy comes in.

The Juicy Lucy was invented in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the late 1950s. There are two bars that claim to have invented the burger, the 5-8 Club and Matt’s Bar.

Not only do the two bars claim to have invented the burger, but they even spell it differently, with Matt’s Bar removing the "i" from the word juicy so the two words mirror each other.

But what exactly is the Juicy Lucy? It’s simple, really. Take three-quarters of a pound of ground beef and form it into two balls of equal size and then press them down. Then you place cheese in between these halves and press the outside together to form a single patty.

As the burger cooks the cheese stays inside the patty and then oozes out once the burger is cooked and sliced to serve. A simple stuffed cheeseburger that somehow elevates the flavor without changing the basic ingredients.

Juicy Lucy Burger

2 burgers

Ingredients



1 lb ground beef

4 slices American cheese

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Smoked salt

Black pepper

2 large burger buns

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

Dill Pickles

Yellow Mustard

Instructions

