Local laundry programs help fill hygiene needs for Wichita’s unhoused community

Three programs are helping to meet the demands for clean clothes and basic hygiene needs in Wichita’s homeless and underserved communities.

Project Laundry, led by co-director Adam Voncannon, serves around 50 to 60 people at two Wichita locations, providing free laundry services, toiletries and education about community resources. Project Laundry meets at 921 S. Seneca every third Thursday of the month.

“We chose Thursdays because it seemed like that was the least busy night for anybody’s households, and we didn’t want to push out any of the laundromat’s paying customers,” Voncannon said.

The program, which started with one location seven years ago, had expanded to five before the pandemic. Now it runs two main locations.

Funding primarily comes from donations and grants, with occasional material contributions. Volunteers distribute essential items like toilet paper, toothbrushes and feminine products, which are often in high demand.

Voncannon highlighted a memorable moment shortly after Project Laundry put restrictions on what can and cannot be washed during its services. Bulky items like bedding posed a potential risk to the laundromat’s washing and drying machines when using them continuously during the few hours of the service.

A woman had walked in on one of their Thursday nights hoping to wash her daughter’s bedding. When informed of the restrictions, Voncannon said she looked devastated. He gave her the coins to wash the bedding, and afterward she thanked him.

“She told me with tears in her eyes that washing the bedding was the only wish her daughter had for her birthday,” Voncannon said. “It helped me understand the importance of what we’re doing.”

On the first Thursday of every month, Nick Burbach’s group with Laundry Love Express offers laundry, hygiene items and meals at Express Laundromat Lavanderia on 1750 N. Broadway.

Each session serves 47 to 75 people, with cash for laundry, detergent and dryer sheets provided.

“When we get to … high 60s turnout, we kind of start to max out on time and resources,” Burbach said.

The group partners with other local organizations, like Simply Hygiene, to help with supplies for people in need, anything from shower products to general daily use items.

“We get some hygiene items periodically to hand out,” Burbach said. “So, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash and other stuff like that.”

Simply Hygiene is an assistance program that’s attempting to close the hygiene gap in the Wichita area.

While Burbach’s team often maxes out on capacity during the winter, the program remains a critical resource for individuals struggling with limited clothing and access to laundry facilities.

At the United Methodist Open Door Homeless Resource and Referral Center, Devonte Brooks oversees daily laundry services to help people experiencing homelessness maintain access to clean clothing. The center is on the corner of Second and Topeka in downtown Wichita.

Selena Favela / Wichita Journalism Collaborative United Methodist Open Door Homeless Resource and Referral Center offers laundry services to the unhoused.

“They are able to wash one load a day, but we take 16 loads. So the first 16 people — eight at 7:30 a.m. and another eight at 8:30 a.m. — can get their clothes washed,” Brooks said.

Brooks said clients bring their belongings in bags, like backpacks or rolling suitcases to keep everything organized. Whatever they can fit in a pillowcase is what can get washed. A volunteer or staff member takes the clothes and pillowcase back to the laundry facility.

Selena Favela / Wichita Journalism Collaborative Devonte Brooks, HRC Coordinator at the United Methodist Open Door, hands out pillowcases to people using signing up for laundry services. Each person is given a pillowcase to put their laundry in. This helps keep their items together and limit the load size.

“They pour everything into the washer, throw the pillowcase in there with it, then throw everything in the dryer,” Brooks said. “Once everything is dried, they put everything back in the pillowcase. That way they don’t lose their belongings.”

In addition to laundry, Open Door offers the Klothes Kloset, a program providing free clothing for infants, children and adults. The donated clothing is clean and in good condition.

People using the Klothes Kloset get a punch card on their first visit, which allows them to pick up clothes once a month. During the winter months, there are plenty of blankets and socks that go first.

For people like David Williams, homeless for the past couple of years, Open Door’s services are life-changing. Williams, who says he was injured while working o and fell on hard times while waiting for unemployment checks, relies on programs like these to maintain his dignity and well-being.

Selena Favela / Wichita Journalism Collaborative David Williams is one of the unhoused in Wichita who uses the laundry services and other resources offered by the United Methodist Open Door Homeless Resource and Referral Center.

“I look forward to coming here every morning because I know the people care about me,” Williams said. “Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean you have to look like an animal. Places like this help me maintain my humanity and keep a positive attitude.”

Williams also praised the staff for their kindness.

“They treat me like family,” Williams said. “I may not have much, but these people always make me feel like someone.”

Piper Pinnetti is the 2024 Fall Semester Intern with the Wichita Journalism Collaborative. Piper is a student at Wichita State University and the Opinion Editor at The Sunflower.

This article was produced as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative (WJC). The WJC is a partnership of 11 media and community partners, including KMUW.