Have thoughts about housing issues in Wichita? Let us know

Wichita continues to struggle to provide affordable, quality housing for all of its residents.

It’s a topic that KMUW and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative have explored for the last several months.

KMUW also is working in partnership with 1A and its Remaking America project to better understand the issue. And we need your help.

We’re asking people to share their stories about housing, everyone from renters to homeowners. We want to know what challenges you’re facing, or what concerns you have. Tell us what role local government should – or shouldn’t – play in alleviating housing barriers in Wichita.

Remaking America is a two-year reporting project that provides a platform for communication, comprehension and change. We teamed up with some of the best public radio newsrooms in the country to help us understand the ways our democracy is — and is not — working for all of us. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.