Amtrak train derails outside Kansas City, leaving multiple dead and dozens injured

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Eight cars and two locomotives derailed this afternoon after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri — about 100 miles outside of Kansas City.

Multiple people have died and at least 50 passengers were injured, according to the Chariton County Ambulance Service.

The Southwest Chief left from Kansas City this morning on a trip from Los Angeles route to Chicago with 243 passengers and 12 crew members.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

At an appearance in Kansas City, Gov. Mike Parson said they were closely monitoring the situation.

“We're just getting initial information in like, like most of you here, you know, it's, it's a terrible situation,” Parson said. “Anytime you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it's not a good day. So, you know, right now our thoughts and prayers are with the people that were on that train the family, the rescue people.”

Passengers were bused to Mendon High School and multiple injuries have been reported.

Medical helicopters transported injured passengers to trauma centers in Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri, according to the Washington Post .

A spokesman at University Hospital in Columbia said three people were arriving from the scene but information on their conditions was not available, according to the Associated Press.

