Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Journalism And Democracy | KMUW's Democracy On Tap
What is the role of the media today? KMUW convened a Democracy on Tap conversation on the topic of journalism and democracy on March 16, 2021. Jenn White, host of the national program 1A, gets the conversation started in a recorded interview with host Sarah Jane Crespo. We're also joined by panelists:
- Amy DeVault, Wichita Journalism Collaborative project manager, Wichita State University journalism instructor
- Bonita Gooch, editor in chief of The Community Voice
- Tom Shine, KMUW's director of news and public affairs
- Chance Swaim, Wichita Eagle reporter
Here's the recorded conversation:
Click here to access a list of further reading and resources on the topic of democracy and journalism, created by our friends at Wichita Public Library.
Support for KMUW's Engage ICT comes from Moeder & Associates.