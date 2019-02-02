The KMUW Technology Fund was established by CybertronIT with a generous gift of top quality technology to support expanded news coverage. Business and individual donors can choose to contribute directly to the established Technology Fund.

Technology Fund donations finance:

proprietary public radio database and software programs

field recording equipment for news reporters

studio upgrades allowing valuable connectivity with networks such as National Public Radio, Public Radio International, American Public Media and stations across the country.

To find out how you can support the KMUW Technology Fund, contact:



Jessica Treadwell | Director of Development and Donor Relations

KMUW | 121 N Mead, #200 | Wichita, KS 67202

(316) 978-7572 | treadwell@kmuw.org

CybertronIT, provider of TotaliT, delivers flexible managed services that work the way you need them to. Their consulting and professional services work to understand your business goals and ensure your IT is fit for purpose. CybertronIT is locally owned and will perform an on-site free assessment to find out how they can make your technology secure and hassle-free.