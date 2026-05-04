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  • Kids & Family

Teens Try: Ancient Jeopardy

  • Kids & Family

Teens Try: Ancient Jeopardy

Test your knowledge of the ancient world in this fast-paced game of Ancient Jeopardy! Seats are limited; tickets available 30 minutes before the program in the Teen Pavilion. For grades 6-12.

Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org