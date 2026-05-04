- Kids & Family
Teens Try: Ancient Jeopardy
- Kids & Family
Teens Try: Ancient Jeopardy
Test your knowledge of the ancient world in this fast-paced game of Ancient Jeopardy! Seats are limited; tickets available 30 minutes before the program in the Teen Pavilion. For grades 6-12.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org