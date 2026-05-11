ICT Sketch Comedy at Flying Pig Improv

ICT Sketch Comedy is back for round two after a wildly successful debut—and this time, we’re coming in even sharper. Featuring a powerhouse cast—Ryan Schafer, Alex Taylor, Paige Lauer, Mike Whalen, Keysa McMillan, Jamie Krueger, Abi Herrera, and now Justin Whittaker—this second show promises another high-energy night of original sketch comedy. Produced in partnership with Flying Pig Improv in Wichita, Kansas, the show is built in the tradition of The Second City, blending bold writing with fearless performances. Expect comedy that’s weird, smart, locally rooted, and unapologetically political—we’re still not entirely sure if people were laughing with us or at us, so we figured the only way to find out was to do another show!

Doors open at 8:45

Parking and entrance on North side of building

Uncensored content and language