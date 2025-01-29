Bob Dylan Ticket Giveaway

KMUW is drawing two winners—each will receive a pair of tickets—to see Bob Dylan at Century II at the end of March.

Make a donation of $200 or more to KMUW before noon Wednesday, January 29 and your name will automatically be entered to win a pair of tickets.

Click here to pledge.

The random drawing for the winners will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 after 12:00 pm. The winner will be announced on air at 5:00 pm that afternoon. Donation not required for entry.

This is meant to be a fundraising incentive. If you are already a sustainer but would like to be included in the drawing, we ask that you give an additional one-time gift or enter the contest through the link for non-pledgers. Each pair is valued at $180.

Official Rules

Anyone who makes a donation of $200 or more to KMUW between 9:05 am Monday, January 27, 2025 and noon Wednesday, January 29, 2025 will automatically be entered to win.

