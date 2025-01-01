Beaudoin/Schlarb in conversation

Thursday, April 24, 7 pm

KMUW Studios, 121 N. Mead, Ste. 200

Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency on KMUW will talk with Big Ego producer, Chris Schlarb about the mechanics of becoming known and valued for your recording expertise while still broadening yours and your clients' recording horizons.

Versatility is a must in the recording industry yet most producers get hired to remake the same record they made the last time. How does an industry so rooted in creativity get so focused on learning the production tools of others knowing that technique is already old hat? After producing a hit how does a producer dig themself out of the expectation of others to rinse and repeat? How can the producer stay ahead of the curve and continue to experiment and explore sonic boundaries while still getting hired for their next gig?

