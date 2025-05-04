Brazilian police say they prevented a bomb attack at the free Lady Gaga concert

Updated May 4, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT

Brazilian police say they prevented a planned bomb attack targeting the free Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night.

According to a statement from police, a group was attempting to attack "children, adolescents, and the LGBTQIA+ community." Two people allegedly involved were arrested in raids across different states, police said.

The free concert took place on Saturday night on Copacabana Beach. More than 2 million people attended, making it the largest show of Lady Gaga's career. The anticipation leading up to the gig was immense, with fans coming to the beach days earlier to watch the stage go up and possibly catch a glimpse of the pop star.

According to Brazilian police, the attack's alleged organizers were recruiting participants online — including teenagers — to carry out the bombing using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails. The overarching plan, police say, was to frame the attack as a "collective challenge" and gain notoriety on social media.

Police said one person arrested was the alleged leader of the group, and the other was a teenager arrested for storing child pornography. Police said 15 search and seizure warrants were served against nine "targets" in multiple cities and that authorities gathered "electronic devices and other materials."

A representative for Lady Gaga did not immediately return NPR's request for comment, but told The Associated Press that the pop star's team learned about the alleged threat via media reports on Sunday morning. "Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks."

In an Instagram post following the concert, the artist said the show was a "historical moment."

"Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world," she said, referring to her fanbase. "I love you. I will never forget this moment," she wrote.

Last year, Madonna held a similar free concert at Copacabana Beach. An estimated 1.6 million people attended that show.

Copyright 2025 NPR