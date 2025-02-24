Pope rests in his 10th day of hospitalization but remains in critical condition

ROME — The Vatican announced Monday morning that Pope Francis had a "restful" night in the Italian hospital where he's been receiving treatment for a complex respiratory infection that includes double pneumonia and bronchitis.

"The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting," according to a statement that the Holy See Press Office published Monday.

Francis, 88, had remained in critical condition throughout the weekend after severe breathing difficulties were reported Saturday morning. He has continued to receive high-flow oxygen treatment through his nose at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, which he entered almost two weeks ago. The pope's medical team had said Sunday he had also shown signs of "mild" kidney failure, though the Vatican said that was under control.

The health crisis facing the pontiff, who was elected pope in 2013, has led to his absence from some regular Vatican appearances and drawn groups of Catholic worshippers to St. Peter's Square to pray for his recovery.

On Saturday evening, teenagers from a Catholic religious group known as the Salesians stood in a circle, murmuring quiet prayers for the pope's health.

On Sunday, more prayers were held at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, the Catholic cathedral of Rome, at what Stefano D'Agnese, an attendee, called "a difficult moment." "We are sincerely deeply concerned for our Holy Father," said D'Agnese, "so prayer is really the moment of union, isn't it? It makes us feel together and with hope in the heart that this difficult moment can be resolved."

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, a senior Vatican official who presided over a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, called on parishioners to make their prayers for Francis "stronger and more fervent."

Hospitalized in mid-February, the pope continued to work

The pontiff was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 for a case of bronchitis. He had been in stable condition but suffered a polymicrobial infection that forced him to remain in the hospital. Shortly after that, the Vatican announced Francis had developed pneumonia in both lungs, and required further treatment.

On Saturday, the Vatican said Francis had experienced an "asthma-like respiratory crisis" that required supplemental oxygen. The pope was also diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by a low count of the platelets in blood that help to form clots. He was given blood transfusions to help "bring up his hemoglobin levels," the latest statement Monday morning said.

Despite his ongoing hospitalization, the pontiff continued some of his work. The Vatican said the pope was alert, sitting upright, participated in Mass and read some of the well-wishes that have flooded in from around the world.

On Sunday, he missed the noon blessing for the second weekend in a row, but two homilies were delivered in his name.

Meanwhile, top church officials dismissed what they called rumors that the pope may resign from his post. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper that any potential changes in leadership were "unfounded speculation" at the moment.

"I think it is quite normal in these situations for unverified rumors to circulate or for misplaced comments to be made — this is certainly not the first time," Parolin said. "However, I do not believe there is any particular movement in this regard, and so far, I have not heard anything of the sort."

