The truth behind your Valentine's flowers

Buying flowers on Valentine's Day is a classic gesture of romance, right? But the beauty of these bouquets does come with a cost, as NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports from Colombia, which is the largest exporter of flowers and foliage to the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIRDS CHIRPING)

RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: I'm here in the Andes in Colombia, and I'm up in a beautiful cloud forest thousands of meters above sea level. You can see the vegetation emerging out of the mist. And this cloud forest is essential for the water cycle feeding the arterial rivers that run through Colombia and beyond. But all of this is under threat. To my right is this lush vegetation. To my left is, as far as the eye can see, bare, exposed brown land. And what's being planted here instead is greenery used for flower bouquets.

At a farm on a hillside surrounded by fragments of delicate cloud forest, I meet Marcos Bernal.

(SOUNDBITE OF ENGINE RUNNING)

SHERLOCK: Buenos dias.

MARCOS BERNAL: Buenos dias.

(CROSSTALK)

SHERLOCK: His workers cut the crop of ferns and eucalyptus and other green leaves.

BERNAL: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: He's saying they're getting ready for Valentine's Day.

Colombian authorities say that for this romantic day, cargo planes have made over 500 flights to export flowers and foliage, mostly to the United States. The farm where Bernal works has expanded sixfold in recent years, and he says the income has allowed him to put his daughters through university.

BERNAL: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: The area is dotted with fields of foliage grown under plastic. Bernal says some other farmers do cut into the cloud forest to make space.

BERNAL: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: "All they're interested in is money," he says.

PATRICIA RODRIGUEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: Patricia Rodriguez runs an organization called Etika Verde, or Green Ethics. She's seen the change in the landscape in the 16 years she's lived here.

The rates of deforestation - is it slowing or getting faster now? Like, is it...

RODRIGUEZ: Faster now. Faster.

SHERLOCK: Faster.

There are laws in Colombia to protect forests, and the government has managed to slow deforestation in the country. But several experts told NPR that in this already fragmented cloud forest region, the rules are often poorly enforced. The local authorities and the Ministry of Environment haven't yet responded to our request for comment.

RODRIGUEZ: And I want to send a message. (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: Rodriguez says, "every bouquet you buy for your table, you're destroying a piece of forest."

RODRIGUEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: She says the cloud forest produces fresh water that feeds rivers. It's one of the most biodiverse places on Earth, home to sloths and hummingbirds and rare orchids. And there are dozens of animals and plants here that are found nowhere else on Earth.

CATO TAFUR: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: Cato Tafur says, "we're seeing the degradation of a paradise."

TAFUR: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: He's an environmental activist who lives with his family in the cloud forest, surrounded by trees and streams.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIRDS CHIRPING)

TAFUR: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: He says the foliage farms draw on groundwater and pollute rivers with the runoff from pesticides and fertilizers. But it's hard to campaign against an industry that's the main employer for people in the region.

TAFUR: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: Tafur's partner, Anita Patcha, is trying to teach children through music about the animals that live in the cloud forest.

ANITA PATCHA: (Singing in Spanish).

SHERLOCK: Patcha says she hopes Americans who hear this story will think about the true cost behind the bouquets they buy.

Ruth Sherlock, NPR News, Cundinamarca, Colombia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

