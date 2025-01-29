Flight from Wichita crashes in D.C.; rescue efforts underway

An inbound passenger plane from Wichita collided with a helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.

“I’ve seen the reports of a collision with a D.C. helicopter and an inbound flight from Wichita, KS,” U.S. Senator Roger Marshall wrote on X. “We are in contact with authorities working to get answers.”

American Flight 5342 left Wichita at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and was scheduled to land at Reagan National Airport at about 8:30 CST. The passenger plane collided with a helicopter while on approach to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on X.

It identified the plane as a Bombardier CRJ-700 regional aircraft. The FAA said the helicopter was an Army Sikorsky H-60 Blackhawk, a military aircraft.

American Airlines said in a statement there were 60 passengers aboard plus four crew members.

The crash took place over the Potomac River. Multiple agencies are currently conducting a search and rescue effort in the Potomac River, according to a post by the Washington D.C. police .

There were no immediate reports of casualties .

Reagan National Airport has halted all takeoffs and landings as a result of the crash, Reagan National Airport said in a post on X.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

Elected officials from across Kansas have weighed in on the flight, including U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, U.S. Rep Tracey Mann, Gov. Laura Kelly and Wichita Mayor Lily Wu.

The airspace in and around Reagan Washington National is complicated due to challenging approaches into the airport as well as flight restrictions above government buildings. It's also a particularly busy airspace, with an influx of police and military helicopters operating in the area.

Contributing: Associated Press, NPR

