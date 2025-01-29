© 2025 KMUW
American Airlines flight 5342 from Wichita has crashed in D.C. into the Potomac after possible mid-air collision while landing. This is a developing story.

Flight from Wichita crashes in D.C.; rescue efforts underway

KMUW | By Celia Hack,
Tom Shine
Published January 29, 2025 at 9:27 PM CST
Nadya Faulx
/
KMUW
A flight that left Wichita earlier this evening was involved in a plane crash over the Potomac River.

American Flight 5342 left Eisenhower National Airport about 5:30 p.m.

An inbound passenger plane from Wichita collided with a helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.   

“I’ve seen the reports of a collision with a D.C. helicopter and an inbound flight from Wichita, KS,” U.S. Senator Roger Marshall wrote on X. “We are in contact with authorities working to get answers.”

American Flight 5342 left Wichita at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and was scheduled to land at Reagan National Airport at about 8:30 CST. The passenger plane collided with a helicopter while on approach to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on X.

It identified the plane as a Bombardier CRJ-700 regional aircraft. The FAA said the helicopter was an Army Sikorsky H-60 Blackhawk, a military aircraft.

American Airlines said in a statement there were 60 passengers aboard plus four crew members.

The crash took place over the Potomac River. Multiple agencies are currently conducting a search and rescue effort in the Potomac River, according to a post by the Washington D.C. police.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reagan National Airport has halted all takeoffs and landings as a result of the crash, Reagan National Airport said in a post on X.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

Elected officials from across Kansas have weighed in on the flight, including U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, U.S. Rep Tracey Mann, Gov. Laura Kelly and Wichita Mayor Lily Wu. 

The airspace in and around Reagan Washington National is complicated due to challenging approaches into the airport as well as flight restrictions above government buildings. It's also a particularly busy airspace, with an influx of police and military helicopters operating in the area.

Contributing: Associated Press, NPR
Celia Hack
Celia Hack is a general assignment reporter for KMUW, where she covers everything from housing to environmental issues to Sedgwick County. Before KMUW, she worked at The Wichita Beacon covering local government and as a freelancer for The Shawnee Mission Post and the Kansas Leadership Center’s The Journal. She is originally from Westwood, Kansas, but Wichita is her home now.
Tom Shine
Tom joined KMUW in 2017 after spending 37 years with The Wichita Eagle where he held a variety of reporting and editing roles. He also is host of The Range, KMUW’s weekly show about where we live and the people who live here. Tom is an adjunct instructor in the Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University.
