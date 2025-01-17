President-elect Donald Trump moves inauguration indoors, citing frigid temperatures

President-elect Donald Trump said he has decided his Inaugural address on Monday will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because it will be too cold for the traditional West Front spot facing the National Mall.

"The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" Trump said on his social media platform, noting that former President Ronald Reagan did the same thing in 1985 because of cold weather.

Washington is expected to have a high of 23 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Trump said there would be a live feed in the Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington – and that he would stop there after being sworn in.

