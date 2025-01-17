© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President-elect Donald Trump moves inauguration indoors, citing frigid temperatures

By Lexie Schapitl
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:39 AM CST
Inauguration preparations have shifted at the U.S. Capitol following the announcement that the ceremony will be moved indoors.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Inauguration preparations have shifted at the U.S. Capitol following the announcement that the ceremony will be moved indoors.

President-elect Donald Trump said he has decided his Inaugural address on Monday will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because it will be too cold for the traditional West Front spot facing the National Mall.

"The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" Trump said on his social media platform, noting that former President Ronald Reagan did the same thing in 1985 because of cold weather.

Washington is expected to have a high of 23 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Trump said there would be a live feed in the Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington – and that he would stop there after being sworn in.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is a production assistant with NPR's Washington Desk, where she produces radio pieces and digital content. She also reports from the field and assists with production of the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Lexie Schapitl