New Jersey residents and officials are puzzled over mysterious drones

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

What in the world is going on in the skies over New Jersey?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen once described north Jersey sky with the line, the sun's just a red ball rising over them refinery towers. But now we need to add a few drones to the lyrics and to that picture, because people have been reporting flying objects. Federal authorities say the drones are not a security threat, which still leaves the question of what they are.

MARTÍNEZ: For more on what we do know about the aircraft, we're joined by WNYC reporter Giulia Heyward, who has been covering this story. So is the federal government planning to investigate these alleged drone sightings?

GIULIA HEYWARD, BYLINE: Yes. So the FBI and other federal agencies have confirmed that there's an active ongoing investigation into what exactly is going on with these drones that people are seeing in the sky. It is happening. The latest information we have is that the federal government's actually sending specialized radar technology to local police departments in New Jersey to help with them sort of monitoring what's going on with these drones. So things are happening. The issue is that some local lawmakers and people who live in the Northeast don't necessarily think things are happening as quickly as they should be.

MARTÍNEZ: OK, but at least they're on the case. Have they said anything about whether they're a threat at all?

HEYWARD: So we've heard now repeatedly, both from federal officials, as well as some state officials - for example, the New Jersey governor has said this as well - that the drones seemingly pose no public safety risk and that folks should remain calm. However, you'll often hear a little bit of a divide between local lawmakers. There are some state senators, some reps, some mayors, even, who have gone on the record and expressed a lot more concern over how safe people actually are.

MARTÍNEZ: So you reported that New Jersey residents have been spotting these objects for weeks now, but we've also seen some accounts from folks in Pennsylvania saying that they've seen them now, too. I mean, what are locals saying about what they're actually seeing in the skies? I mean, what does it look like?

HEYWARD: Yeah, so right now, the count is Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut, as well as New Jersey. So they're starting to pop up in other places other than New Jersey at this point. Folks just seem to be posting what they're seeing online. This is getting a lot of traction on social media. There are now Facebook groups. There are folks commenting, coming up with theories for what's going on with these drones. It is getting a lot of attention online.

MARTÍNEZ: Aliens - any talk of aliens?

HEYWARD: Definitely aliens.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

HEYWARD: There are some people concerned that this is a national security threat.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh.

HEYWARD: Spies from foreign nations. You name it, someone has said it.

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, if it's been going on since last month, why are most Americans just hearing about this now?

HEYWARD: This has been going on for weeks - like, since mid-November. People in New Jersey originally were the ones to say that they were spotting drones in the air and nobody was really sure why. Part of why it's gaining so much traction now is that it's spreading outside of New Jersey. And then on top of that, it's all the attention it's getting on social media as well. And then you also add to that, the fact that you now have lawmakers who are talking about it. There was a hearing in Congress about it earlier this month. So people are now paying more attention, which is then sparking more interest and is, you know, fanning the flames more, so to speak.

MARTÍNEZ: If the FBI just sends Mulder and Scully out to investigate, they'll get to the bottom of this. Giulia Heyward is reporter for WNYC. Giulia, thanks a lot.

HEYWARD: Thanks for having me.

