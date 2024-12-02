© 2024 KMUW
Judge issues arrest warrant for Roger Golubski after he fails to show up for trial

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe
Published December 2, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Police surround the Edwardsville home of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski on Dec. 2, 2024.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski’s home at 706 S. 9th Street. in Edwardsville, Kansas. A judge has issued a warrant for his arrest and postponed the start of his trial several hours because Golubski failed to appear.

The former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective failed to appear at the first day of his federal trial in Topeka. He faces federal charges of violating the civil rights of two women.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A federal judge issued a warrant Monday for the arrest of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski when he failed to appear for the first day of his trial.

His lawyer, Chris Joseph, said Golubski was “despondent” about media coverage.

The courtroom proceedings kicked off 15 minutes after its scheduled 9 a.m. start. The judge conferred with court staff, who told him Golubski’s electronic monitoring showed Golubski at his own home in Edwardsville, Kansas, as of 8:57 a.m.

The judge postponed the start of the trial until 1 p.m.

Golubski is accused of using the power of his badge to violate the civil rights of two women by rape, kidnapping and sexual assault. He’s charged under a federal statute making it a crime for government officials, including law enforcement officers, to deprive a person of federally-protected civil rights. Golubski has pleaded not guilty.

Golubski is the central subject of KCUR's Overlooked podcast, which investigated decades of corruption in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The 71-year-old is in poor health, has heart problems and diabetes, and is undergoing dialysis treatment.

His trial was scheduled to last through mid-January.

Updated: December 2, 2024 at 12:27 PM CST
Roger Golubski has been found dead. The case against him has been dismissed. Read that story here.
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
