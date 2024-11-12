President-elect Trump names John Ratcliffe as his pick for CIA director

Updated November 12, 2024 at 22:14 PM ET

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Texas congressman John Ratcliffe as his pick to serve as director of the CIA in the incoming administration.

Ratcliffe previously served as the director of national intelligence during Trump's first term, where he oversaw all 18 of the nation's intelligence agencies. In selecting Ratcliffe, Trump is again turning to a loyal ally as he moves quickly to shape his foreign policy and national security teams.

In a statement announcing the selection on Tuesday, Trump praised Ratcliffe as a "warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public."

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions," the president-elect said. "He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."

Ratcliffe was considered one of the most conservative members of Congress when he was tapped to be director of national intelligence in 2020. He was an outspoken supporter of Trump and at times questioned the validity of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Democrats said he lacked experience in national security and was chosen for his unwavering support for Trump.

Copyright 2024 NPR