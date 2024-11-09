'Wait Wait' for November 9, 2024: With Not My Job guest Tara Dower

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Joshua Johnson, Not My Job guest Tara Dower and panelists Negin Farsad, Faith Salie, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Fitting Headline; On and Off the Wagon; Super Screen Time

Panel Questions

A Room With A View

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists have three updates from the paranormal world , only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ultrarunner Tara Dower gets quized on Appalachian Cryptids

Ultrarunner Tara Dower, who set a new record for the fastest time running the Appalachian Trail, plays our game called, “Try a Stroll Down These Appalachian Tales.” Three questions about folktales from Appalachia.

Panel Questions

The Must-Have Sleepover Accessory for Anxious Kids; Night-Night Clubbing

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Listen To Your Lilacs; A Pacifying Pack Animal; A New Reason To Fear Vampire Bats

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after enormous screen TVs, what will be the next giant thing we buy for our homes.

