Kansans are split on whether immigrants benefit the state

Nearly half of Kansans believe the growing immigrant population is a bad thing for the state.

A recent survey by the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling found that 47% of registered voters in Kansas believe immigration has had a negative impact on the state. About 26% of respondents said immigrants have had a positive impact, and a quarter of voters were unsure.

In southwest Kansas, where there are higher rates of foreign-born residents than the national average and heavy reliance on immigrant workers, Kansans have mixed feelings about what the poll suggests.

Alejandro Rangel-Lopez is the lead coordinator for New Frontiers, which is a voting advocacy subgroup of LoudLight. It focuses on marginalized groups in southwest Kansas.

He says the survey reveals a disconnect between his hometown of Dodge City, which relies on immigrant labor, and the rest of Kansas.

“That highlights the lack of awareness of how much immigrants contribute to the economy in Kansas,” Rangel-Lopez said.

A report from New American Economy, in partnership with Dodge City and Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, found that immigrants are vital to the economy in this corner of the state.

In 2019, immigrants in the region held $595.4 million in spending power and paid $112.8 million in federal taxes.

Immigrants also represented 61% of manufacturing workers, boosting Kansas’ multibillion-dollar beef industry thanks to three meatpacking plants in the region.

Rangel-Lopez said he feels disappointed, but not entirely surprised by Kansans’ beliefs. He attributes some of those attitudes to “misleading” rhetoric about immigrants.

“Existing voters are people who don't want us here or agree with us being here,” Rangel-Lopez said.

The poll shows a large partisan divide among Kansas voters on immigration.

Approximately 77% of Kansas voters who voted for Trump in 2020 said they felt that immigration has impacted Kansas negatively. Younger voters were more likely to say immigration has had a positive impact on Kansas.

Roughly 70% of Republicans said immigrants have had a negative impact on the state, while almost 60% of Democrats say immigration has a positive impact.

That largely aligns with national-level politics.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has endorsed comprehensive immigration reform and stronger border security.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has advocated for mass deportations of illegal immigrants and has likened them to criminals or animals.

“On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," Trump said at a recent rally in New York City.

Fabian Rosales, who works in retail in Garden City, said he had complex feelings about the polling data.

“I disagree with saying that immigrants have had a negative impact; I feel like immigrants in our state have helped the economy,” Rosales said.

Even so, Rosales said he will vote for the Republican Party this year, despite Trump’s rhetoric.

“When Trump was president, I had more cash in my pocket,” Rosales said.

Rosales supports deporting people who are undocumented and convicted criminals. He said he believes Trump will put the economy over deportations and not bring harm to the beef industry in western Kansas.

The Midwest Newsroom survey polled registered voters Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. The sample size was 1,000 persons in each state, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3% and a 95% confidence level.

Calen Moore covers western Kansas for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. You can email him at cmoore@hppr.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.