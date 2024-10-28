In a secret location in New Jersey, a turtle whisperer cares for trafficked animals

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

In north Central New Jersey, there's a special kind of sanctuary for turtles from all over the world. It's run by a man devoted to giving these animals a better life. Science reporter Ari Daniel went to see the effort up close.

(SOUNDBITE OF CRICKETS CHIRPING)

ARI DANIEL, BYLINE: Maurice Rodrigues has a sizable backyard, and it's filled with enclosures and tanks he's built that are just teeming with turtles.

MAURICE RODRIGUES: Individuals, I'm at about the 200 mark. If I had room here, I would have thousands of turtles.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOOTSTEPS)

DANIEL: Rodrigues walks me over to an outdoor pen filled with shrubs and plants.

RODRIGUES: So we're going to start here.

DANIEL: I soon spot a dark shell splashed with bright yellow.

There's a box turtle in the corner here.

RODRIGUES: Yeah. I would put this species up against any other turtle species on the planet in terms of beauty. And that's what makes them valuable.

DANIEL: And by valuable, he means at risk of being poached. Inside this pen, there are 98 box turtles that were among those confiscated at the airport in Los Angeles last year.

RODRIGUES: They were headed out to the pet trade in Asia.

DANIEL: When Federal Fish and Wildlife found these turtles stuffed into multiple suitcases, each one had been duct taped shut and placed in a sock.

RODRIGUES: The smuggling trade is just a cruel thing for the animals. You know, with the stress, everything. It's just terrible.

DANIEL: This is where Rodrigues enters the picture. He's co-founder of the Turtle Conservancy, a group that cares for illegally trafficked turtles once they're apprehended. The team nurses them back to health with the hope of returning them to the wild.

RODRIGUES: That is the end game here.

DANIEL: An end game that, until recently, wasn't possible. But now, DNA technology has gotten good enough and cheap enough that Rodrigues and his colleagues can use the genetics of certain species to pinpoint an individual's rough origins.

RODRIGUES: So these turtles are wood turtles. They're in this temporary tub.

DANIEL: They've been matched to a population living in Pennsylvania.

RODRIGUES: And Pennsylvania agreed to take them back into the wild.

DANIEL: Rodrigues says sometimes, the turtles come from a part of the world in turmoil or without sufficient law enforcement, so repatriation isn't feasible since they'll just be poached again. Rodrigues has a bunch of turtles from outside the U.S., including the Congo, China, Indonesia and one of his favorites from Myanmar - a big, green Burmese roofed turtle with a distinctive upturned nose.

RODRIGUES: The only turtle I really name - her name is Ruby because Myanmar is known for its ruby trade. It's like the most precious, you know, gem that they have, and she's my most precious gem here at my house.

DANIEL: Rodrigues is a total turtle softy, something his partner, Fumiji Aoki, can attest to.

FUMIJI AOKI: (Laughter) Feeding the sick turtles with the chopsticks and...

DANIEL: Oh, really?

AOKI: Yes (laughter).

RODRIGUES: Yeah.

AOKI: Do you know he hauls all the leaves from my neighborhood so that he can pile the leaves in the playpen (laughter)? - turtle pen.

RODRIGUES: So they have a nice warm blanket over them during the winter, and they love it.

DANIEL: For some turtle species, this exposure to the seasons is necessary for breeding.

RODRIGUES: That's important. If a turtle is becoming extinct or there's a problem in the habitat, you need to be able to set up an insurance colony.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER SPLASHING)

DANIEL: Before I go, Rodrigues holds up a turtle from Australia the size of a dinner plate.

RODRIGUES: Hold on. I want to show you something. If you take your finger - here, get your finger.

DANIEL: I gently push the side of the turtle's body.

RODRIGUES: She's full of eggs. You can feel the eggs.

DANIEL: Wow, they feel kind of like a little sack of beans.

RODRIGUES: Yeah, yeah. It's probably going to be in the next few weeks she'll want to lay those eggs.

DANIEL: We admire her for a moment longer, before Rodrigues lowers her back into the water. She slips away to continue creating a new batch of little turtles, babies that Rodrigues will shower with the affection that all the turtles here have come to flourish on.

For NPR News, I'm Ari Daniel.

