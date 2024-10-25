With its new national headquarters and training center, Freddy's is cooking up big business

Andrew Lehr started as a cook at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers more than 20 years ago, perfecting the smashed-on-the-sides, thick-in-the-middle beef patty technique that Freddy’s fans have come to love.

He’s still doing it. But now Lehr trains hundreds of managers and franchisees from across the country who come to Wichita to learn the ins and outs of becoming a “Fred Head.”

“We’re trying to take care of the guests coming in the front door and the back door,” Lehr said. “Because I eat here, too, and I love this food. It’s always a good time.”

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers recently opened its National Training & Innovation Center in a building near K-96 and Webb Road in northeast Wichita.

Over the past 22 years, Freddy’s has become one of the most successful restaurant concepts to ever come out of Wichita, with 540 restaurants in 36 states — and counting. The company opens between 45 and 60 locations a year.

About four years ago, Freddy’s was purchased by Thompson Street Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in St. Louis. But unlike some other homegrown companies, it opted to keep its home base in Wichita.

Earlier this year, the company moved into a new 23,000-square-foot headquarters at K-96 and Webb Road. It houses 90% of its corporate workforce and includes a new National Training & Innovation Center.

Andrew Thengvall, Freddy’s chief development officer, said the key to the company’s success is pretty simple.

“At the core, it’s the food,” he said. “The burger is 100% Americana — burger, fries and a shake — and we serve that every day, and it’s excellent. So, I think that wins a lot of people over.”

It’s also the story of Freddy Simon, a World War II veteran and the restaurant’s namesake.

“American hero, hometown hero — he was an incredible man who loved to give hugs to everyone,” Lehr said. “He built his whole life around hospitality, and … he was always that kind, gentle spirit who knew how to have a good time.”

Clint Herring / Courtesy photo A mural on one wall of the Freddy's headquarters tells the story of founder Freddy Simon, who died in 2020.

Simon died in 2020, at the age of 95. But his presence is still evident throughout the company’s new headquarters building, including a mural dedicated to Simon’s life story and the founding of the family restaurant.

“This mural is actually going up in all of our restaurants across the country, so every Freddy’s guest will be able to read the Freddy story,” Thengvall said.

The new company headquarters also features an entire Freddy’s restaurant, minus some of the tables, where franchisees train and where new products and equipment are developed. (Coming next year: Smoky fry sauce.)

Training used to happen overnight or early in the morning at local Freddy’s restaurants, before customers arrived. Now, new or prospective franchisees can learn during reasonable hours.

The headquarters restaurant is not open to the public, but that hasn’t stopped some hungry passers-by from wandering in and trying to place an order.

Sometimes they get lucky — like a Great Bend couple who dropped in recently on their way to a medical appointment. The couple saw the bright red Freddy’s logo on the side of the building and assumed it was a regular restaurant.

“So, we fed them and chatted with them for a little bit,” Thengvall said. “And then they moved on.”

Thengvall said the new Freddy’s headquarters has room to expand, which shows that the company is committed to Wichita.

“We’ve just created a great space for our employees,” he said. “They’re thrilled to be here, and we’re thrilled to have a new home in Wichita.”