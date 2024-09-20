Want to teach your kids democratic values? Start with family decisions, big and small

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Secrets to successful teamwork.

Growing up, Hajer Sharief's family held special weekly meetings to decide all kinds of family affairs. She says this ritual taught her when to listen, how to find her voice and reach a common goal.

About Hajer Sharief

Hajer Sharief is a human rights activist.

Sharief is the co-founder of Together We Build It Foundation , an intergenerational organization working to build peace in Libya. In this role, she promotes human rights, gender equality and political participation. Sharief says her approach to intergenerational activism is to educate people on their responsibility towards humanity and the environment.

