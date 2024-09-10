© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man accused of killing Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs Super Bowl parade now has a trial date

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:36 PM CDT
Outdoor photo in bright sunlight of a metal barrier that is lined with red and yellow balloons. There are flowers gathered on the pavement in front of it along with small stuff animals. A sign attached to the metal barrier reads "Kansas city Strong, United."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The memorial for victims of the Feb. 14 attack in front of Union Station, where one person died and more than 24 people were injured in a shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration rally.

Dominic Miller will go to trial in January 2026. The two other adults who face weapons and murder charges in the same shooting are slated for trial next year.

The man accused of firing the shot that killed local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting will stand trial in January 2026, a judge ruled Monday.

Miller, 19, faces four felony counts including second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in a shooting that killed Galvan and injured at least 24 more.

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 12 and last two weeks.

Two women stand outdoors on a brick-paved area with their backs to the camera, view a collection of flowers, stuffed animals, balloons and other signs that are piled up around a red and white sign that reads "Kansas City Strong United."
The Injured
KCUR and KFF Health News are investigating what happens to the children and adults who survive gun violence — and who suffer physically or emotionally for potentially the rest of their lives.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker said Miller and another man charged in the shooting, Lyndell Mays, fired weapons following a verbal argument that escalated quickly.

A third man, Terry Young, faces the same charges for the shooting. All three men are being held in jail, each on $1 million bond. Young and Mays are scheduled for trial in 2025 — beginning March 10 for Young, September 29 for Mays.

Three teenagers were also charged in juvenile court, though details about their cases are limited because of privacy protections for underage defendants.

A 15-year-old referred to as R.G. in court documents has been sentenced to a state facility for youths.

Court documents detail a chaotic scene outside Union Station at the intersection of West Pershing Road and Kessler Road, where at least one person was openly carrying firearms in a backpack.

Miller, who was shot during the melee, was tackled by bystanders in the center median of Pershing Road.

In all, 12 individuals brandished firearms and at least six individuals fired their weapons, according to court documents. Kansas City Police recovered several firearms, spent shell casings and other items, the documents say.

Peggy Lowe contributed reporting.

Tags
Kansas News Service
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is the assistant news director for KCUR. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox