The 1A Movie Club: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

The ghost with the most is back.

After 36 years, director Tim Burton has resurrected cult classic film “Beetlejuice” for a much-anticipated sequel.

It’s not the first time the franchise has come back after its initial run.There was an animated TV series that ran until 1991 and a musical production that found success on Broadway. But it wasn’t until this year that Burton moved the original 1988 story along.

The sequel brings back Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara in their original roles. It also includes a slate of newcomers including Jenna Ortega.

It’s promising to be a box office hit after a successful opening weekend and a near record breaking debut. But did the film deliver after over three decades? We convene the 1A Movie Club to find out.

