Blue Angels, aerial performances and more at McConnell air show

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will take flight over Wichita as the headliners of the Frontiers in Flight Air Show this weekend at McConnell Air Force Base.

The popular air show returns after a two-year break and, along with the Blue Angels, will feature the aerial demonstration show Tora Tora Tora — which reenacts the attack on Pearl Harbor more than 80 years ago.

Other aircraft, military displays, booths and more will be featured Saturday and Sunday.

John Van Winkle, chief of public affairs for McConnell, said the event is a chance for the Air Force base to give back to the community.

“That's the priority at the end of the day: That they can bring out families and have a good time, learn a few things, see a few things, and come away knowing a little more about what their military does,” Van Winkle said.

Attendees can expect a few changes to this year’s show, though.

People 18 and older will be required to show a state or federal photo ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, before entering the base.

When asked about the change, Van Winkle had a simple answer.

“It's a military base at the end of the day — and at the start of the day,” he said. “So (it’s) not an unreasonable requirement for a free air show.”

People are also encouraged to bring non-glass water bottles due to expected high temperatures. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to peak at around 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

“And that's before we get on the runway,” Van Winkle said. “The runway actually amplifies the heat a bit.”

The air show will have filling stations for water bottles and cooling tents to combat the excessive heat.

Parking and walking

The Frontiers in Flight Air Show will provide off-base parking near Pawnee and Rock, about half a mile from the entrance of the base.

People attending can walk or get on buses that will shuttle them to and from the base entrance.

Van Winkle warned that even with buses, people should be prepared to do some walking. The air show itself will stretch across nearly two-thirds of a mile.

“At the end of the day, it's going to be a long walk, and you're going to get your steps in,” Van Winkle said. “We definitely want people to take their time, dress for the warm weather and bring drinking containers to rehydrate as much as possible.”

What to expect

This week, the base has been organizing and testing elements for the weekend’s air show. Van Winkle said Wichitans can expect to see increased flight activity before the weekend.

“This place is called the Air Capital for a reason,” Van Winkle said. “We’re hoping we won't disturb people too much on that, but we're trying to put on a good show for the community and for all the people that are coming from across Kansas and other states.”

The airshow will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Aerial performances begin at noon with the Blue Angels performing at 3 p.m. each day.