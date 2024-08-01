Out-of-state PACs spend big on District 3 Sedgwick County Republican primary. Here’s what we know.

Two out-of-state political action committees are pouring money into the District 3 Sedgwick County Republican primary.

Three candidates are currently competing to win the Republican primary for the west Sedgwick County seat: former City Council member Greg Ferris; commercial real estate broker Stephanie Wise, and financial analyst Alan Reichert.

Early voting is underway; election day is Tuesday.

From Jan. 1 through late July, Wise’s campaign raised $50,774 and spent $41,583. In the same period, Ferris’ campaign raised $33,099 and spent $27,214. Reichert raised about $3,900.

But two independent political action committees – or PACs – sending out mailers in support of Ferris have dwarfed both candidates’ fundraising and spending. The Texas-based Rural Economic Development PAC spent $65,000 for text messages, direct mail and digital support of Ferris. And the Wisconsin-based Sedgwick County Conservative PAC raised $25,000 and spent about $17,000. A significant portion of the money from both PACs is considered “dark money,” meaning the original donors are not public.

Unlike campaigns, certain types of PACs can accept unlimited dollars from individuals, corporations or nonprofits.

The influx of money is a “significant hurdle” for Wise’s campaign, said Neil Allen, a political science professor at Wichita State University.

Under federal law, PACs are not allowed to coordinate with candidates, and Ferris said he's not working with either group.

“I don't have anything to do with it,” Ferris said. “There's nothing I can do about it. I wish I could call up somebody and say, ‘Stop doing this.’ But I don't even know who to call.”

Wise, who was the target of at least one negative mailer, said the PACs’ involvement was “pretty extreme” for a local county race.

“It's unfortunate that that's what I'm having to fight to try to bring a clean candidate to serve our community,” Wise said. “So, it feels strong-armed and dishonest.”

Thomas Datwyler is listed as the treasurer of the Sedgwick County Conservative PAC. Datwyler leads Wisconsin-based 9Seven Consulting, which helps candidates and campaigns with campaign finance compliance.

A Maryland news outlet found Datwyler paid more than $20,000 in fines to the Federal Election Commission in 2023.

The Rural Economic Development PAC is led by Cabell Hobbs, who has led a vast array of other PACs around the country.

Neither leader or organization responded to a request for comment.

PAC-funded mailer takes shots at Wise; Ferris disapproves

One mailer, funded by the Sedgwick County Conservative PAC, called Wise a “puppet for the radical left” and included a photo of her face next to President Joe Biden.

Celia Hack / KMUW Out-of-state PACs have funded a slew of mailers, including this one. The opposite side of the mailer pictures Wise next to president Joe Biden. Many of the mailers encourage residents to vote for Greg Ferris.

Wise said that the mailer is untrue. Her campaign manager Ben Davis listed her conservative credentials, including endorsements by Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, Kansans for Life and Culture Shield Network, a Christian political activist organization.

“Stephanie Wise is somehow in league with Biden and Pelosi and the radical left and is going to institute a woke agenda?” Davis said. “I mean, give me a break.”

Ferris said he’s heard Wise speak and does not believe she is a “puppet for the radical left.”

“I even called her and apologized,” Ferris said. “I said, ‘Hey, I don't have anything to do with this.’”

He criticized Wise’s campaign for a recent text message calling him a “sleazy lobbyist” and accusing him of ties to Rodney Steven, owner of Genesis Health Club, and former County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell resigned from the commission in 2020 over his role in creating a false campaign attack ad.

Ferris has worked with the Steven brothers. In 2021, he lobbied at the statehouse for property tax breaks to fitness clubs like Genesis Health Clubs. His latest campaign finance report shows he received about $3,000 in donations from car dealerships owned by one or both Steven brothers.

Courtesy of Wise for County Commission A text recently sent out by Wise's campaign for county commission.

“If she wants to talk about a clean race, she better look at her own house, because those are from her,” Ferris said. “Those comments are directly from her, with her name ‘paid for by' on it.’”

Davis rebuffed Ferris’ apology to Wise.

“His apology to Stephanie Wise was nothing but a hollow, emotional manipulation for her and to make himself feel better. It's a form of, like, self-congratulation,” Davis said.

Who is funding the PACs?

The Sedgwick County Conservative PAC received 10 donations totaling $5,000 from LLCs registered to Jay Russell, a local home builder, as the primary agent.

Ferris has consulted for Russell in the past on zoning and permitting issues. Ferris said he was unaware Russell supported the PAC.

“It's interesting because I talked to him yesterday, and he told me he didn't know anything about this,” Ferris said.

Russell wrote in a text to KMUW that he had no comment.

The other $20,000 the PAC received came from the D.C.-based Great America Coalition, a political nonprofit organization that is not required to disclose its donor list. The coalition’s most recent tax filing says its mission is “to educate the public on policy issues.”

Datwyler is the principal officer. Ferris said that he does not know Datwyler.

“The problem at this stage is transparency,” said Allen, the WSU political science professor. “So, if there is late spending by an out-of-state funded political action committee, the average voter is going to have a hard time learning about the motives of those donors.”

The Rural Economic Development PAC is primarily funded by a Michigan-based political nonprofit called Conservatives for a Clean Energy Future, which is also not required to disclose its donor list. The organization “educates and advocates for energy policy solutions that move our nation towards energy independence and a clean energy future,” according to its website.

Its Facebook page shares photos of solar panel arrays and wind turbines in rural landscapes.

The future of solar energy is a divisive issue in District 3. A large Chicago-based company called Invenergy proposed a 750-acre solar farm on land between Colwich and Maize. The current county commission has imposed a temporary moratorium on all large-scale solar projects as it decides whether to implement stricter regulations on them.

Ferris said a representative from the Rural Economic Development PAC called to ask questions about his views and beliefs before telling Ferris the PAC would support him. Ferris said the representative asked him about property rights but not about solar power.

Ferris has said previously that he wants the county to “ban solar farms over 20 acres for five years.”

“That's quite comical, actually, that they're supporting me because I’ve come out publicly against solar,” Ferris said.

Celia Hack / KMUW A sign opposing a new commercial-scale solar farm in the third Sedgwick County district from September 2023.

Who donated to Wise’s, Ferris’ campaigns?

Wise and Ferris each raised thousands of dollars for their own campaigns. Campaign contribution rules for county commission races limit individual and corporate donations to $500.

Wise, who raised the most money, received many donations from people or companies involved in real estate, construction or development. Phil Ruffin, a billionaire casino owner as well as a friend and business partner to former president Donald Trump, donated $500. Companies affiliated with Ruffin gave $2,000 more.

Wise loaned herself $2,565.27. Candidates can loan themselves unlimited funds.

Ferris also received substantial donations from companies and leaders of the development and construction industry. He loaned himself $4,449.58 for the election.