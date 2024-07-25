New name, same goal: Hope Wichita hosts annual back-to-school event

Hope Wichita, formerly known as Convoy of Hope, is hosting its annual back-to-school event on Saturday.

The nonprofit will give out food and school supplies at locations in Wichita, Valley Center and Hutchinson. This year, the organization also is giving out supplies and resources at a location in Newton on Aug. 3.

Cherri Lankford, Hope Wichita’s director, said the nonprofit changed its name after splitting from its parent organization. She said Convoy of Hope is shifting its focus to international aid.

But, she said, Hope Wichita is still getting its groceries from a Convoy of Hope distributor and continuing the same work it was doing before.

“Everything is exactly the same, except the name,” she said.

Last year, the organization served roughly 14,000 people at its back-to-school events.

Lankford said the number grows every year and with the addition of a location in Harvey County, she expects it to grow again.

“We’re really excited to be able to expand into that community,” she said. “So, I’m expecting 16,000 people.”

Three of the distribution sites – Bethel Life Center, Colvin Elementary and Newton Chisholm Trail Center – are walk-in locations where people can access additional resources. At Bethel Life Center, there will be free haircuts and a job fair.

Recipients don’t need to bring identification or any other paperwork. But children must be present to receive school supplies.

People can line up at 7 a.m. and the events start at 9. The event ends at 2 p.m. or when supplies run out.

Lankford said the organization is still accepting volunteers at some locations. Volunteers can sign up at volunteerkansas.org.

Saturday locations



Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian

McAdams Park, 1329 E. 13th St. North

Hope Church, 2000 S. Hillside

His Helping Hands will be at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road

Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland

Lifepoint Church will be at Valley Center High School, 9600 N. Meridian

Reno County churches will be at the Kansas State Fairgrounds

Colvin Elementary, 2800 S. Roosevelt St.

Aug. 3

