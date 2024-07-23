District 3 Sedgwick County primary: Candidates weigh in on budget, solar and housing

This August, voters will have the opportunity to choose a Republican and Democratic candidate in one county commission primary election: District 3.

The district encompasses much of west Wichita, rural Sedgwick County and small cities like Goddard, Garden Plain, Colwich and Andale. Incumbent Republican David Dennis, who served as commissioner for the past eight years, is not seeking reelection.

Three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination: Greg Ferris, Stephanie Wise and Alan Reichert. Ferris served as a Wichita City Council member from 1987 to 1999 and owns Ferris Consulting, a local consulting firm. Wise works in commercial real estate, as the vice president and associate broker at Street Commercial. Reichert is a senior financial analyst at Spirit AeroSystems.

Celeste Racette and AlmaAnn Jones are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Racette is the founder of Save Century II, an organization dedicated to the building’s longevity, and a former fraud investigator and bank regulator.

Jones serves on the Civil Service Board of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department and the Sedgwick County Corrections Advisory Board.

District 2, in southwest Wichita, is the only other commission seat up for grabs this year. The district will not have a primary election. Each party’s candidate is already decided, with incumbent Democrat Sarah Lopez running against former Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh, a Republican.

Early, in-person voting has begun at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Historic County Courthouse, 510 N. Main.

KMUW asked county commission candidates in both parties to fill out surveys about their top priorities and their position on key issues.

Republican candidates

Greg Ferris

Campaign website: gregferrisforcountycommission.com

What are your top two priorities if elected to the Sedgwick County Commission?

Property tax relief is a top priority. Our appraisal system penalizes homeowners and must be changed. The other top priority is Public Safety , which is the primary function of government. The County needs to work with the Sheriff to ensure public safety services are provided to the level citizens expect and deserve. The Jail is the function of the elected Sheriff. The County needs to work with the Sheriff to ensure that the Jail is professionally managed and fully staffed. The County must provide proper oversight of the Juvenile Detention Center. 911 and EMS have had ongoing issues that must be evaluated and corrected.

The County proposed a 2025 budget on July 10 that recommends a variety of actions, including lowering the mill levy, increasing employee pay, and cutting arts and culture funding by $1 million. Would you make any changes to the proposed 2025 budget, and if so, what?

I believe that a deep dive into the budget will be required. I have worked on budgets and will find ways to hold spending. From 1990 to 1999, while I was on the City Council, spending increased less than the rate of inflation. The burden of high property taxes on constituents dictates that government costs, non-essential services, and duplicate services get a critical overhaul to reduce the burden on the taxpayer.

A debate about utility-scale solar power is playing out in Sedgwick County. District 3, where a major company has proposed a 750-acre solar farm, is at the center of this conversation. What do you see as the future of large-scale solar in Sedgwick County, and how do you hope the County addresses solar?

I strongly oppose the development of large solar farms in proximity to homes or in the growth area of cities. I am the only candidate who has spoken against them at the County Advisory Meeting and the County Commission Meeting. The County should ban solar farms over 20 acres for five years. This can be reevaluated at that time to see if some of the issues have been resolved.

The city of Wichita has hopes of building a multi-agency center that would have a no-barrier shelter and a navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Do you believe Sedgwick County should have a role in funding the annual operations of the multi-agency center?

The City has taken a strong position on this, and the County should assist through its role as the government's mental health provider. Many issues affect homelessness: poverty, mental health, and vulnerability to substance abuse. Comorbidity exists between the vulnerability to substance abuse and mental health illnesses, which can contribute to homelessness. Mental health services, employment assistance, affordable housing, and outreach programs are vital in reducing homelessness. All of these resources will be available to the multi-agency center.

What role do you believe the County should play in addressing the rising cost of housing?

The County can help streamline the permitting process to save users money and time. However, the major costs for rising home prices lie with high interest rates and the high cost of materials. The County cannot control these but can make it easier for citizens to build. Any candidate who says a County Commissioner can majorly impact housing prices does not understand what a Commissioner can and can't do.

What sets you apart from the candidates you are running against in the primary?

It is easy to say you are conservative or will hold the line on spending when running for office. I am the only candidate who has a proven conservative record and proof of holding the line on spending. It is easy to talk about it, but until you have actually done it, it's political rhetoric. I have done it.

Stephanie Wise

Campaign website: wiseforsedgwickcounty.com

What are your top two priorities if elected to the Sedgwick County Commission?

My top two priorities will be 1) Property Tax Relief and 2) County Budget Reform through functional consolidation. These two priorities go hand in hand with one another as both will require a collaboration with other governing entities and taxing authorities. The county is only a link in the chain – we need the cities and the state to participate in this effort to relieve our constituents of the property tax burdens they are experiencing.

The county proposed a2025 budget on July 10th that recommends a variety of actions, including lowering the mill levy, increasing employee pay, and cutting arts and culture funding by $1 million. Would you make any changes to the proposed 2025 budget, and if so, what?

I support the proposed budget plan. We need to take the county budget down to its studs and ensure what our constituents’ tax dollars are going to are core functions of the county: Public safety, public works, and public health. Anything outside of those three pillars need to be examined and considered as we work to reduce the cost of government.

A debate about utility-scale solar power is playing out in Sedgwick County. District 3, where a major company hasproposed a 750-acre solar farm, is at the center of this conversation. What do you see as the future of large-scale solar in Sedgwick County, and how do you hope the county addresses solar?

My position is to protect property owners and their property rights at all cost, plain and simple. Government at any level should not be in the business of telling property owners what to do, nor should they be penalizing property owners for not having solar, wind, or whatever. Additionally, government should not be picking winners and losers in the market.

If a farmer wants to install solar panels, then they have the right to do so as they see fit. The same is true for the farmer who does not want to install solar panels. The government's role - and my role as county commissioner - is to protect the rights of all property owners, not to impose needless regulations or prop-up artificial markets, such as solar and wind.

The city of Wichita has hopes ofbuilding a multi-agency center that would have a no-barrier shelter and a navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Do you believe Sedgwick County should have a role in funding the annual operations of the multi-agency center?

County government should play a strong supporting role in the community’s efforts to combat homelessness, but it should not be leading those efforts or financial support, as that is not part of its core function. Ensuring COMCARE is operating efficiently and at full strength should be a top priority for the county, and I intend to work with our leaders there to make sure they are supported and have the resources needed to meet the mental health needs of the people in their care.

What role do you believe the county should play in addressing the rising cost of housing?

High interest rates and low supply have created a bottleneck in affordable housing. People aren’t leaving their current homes to upgrade because they can’t buy as much house in this market, so affordable housing isn’t coming onto the market. Cost inflation and supply have created an environment where building new affordable housing is also challenged and many of the new housing or duplex projects are coming to the market with $1,500+ rents which are not affordable. There are opportunities to free up development by using some of the tools that already exist. RHID (Reinvestment Housing Incentive District) needs adjustment but could be a tool for infill projects if used properly. The market needs to be freed up as much as possible in order to meet needs organically. Density is the best way to meet the need quickly. Local banks and creative funding pools have been discussed to give investors opportunities with developers to create more housing.

What sets you apart from the candidates you are running against in the primary?

As a lifelong resident of District 3, I have witnessed the growth and development of our community firsthand, and I’ve become deeply connected to the people and businesses that make our county thrive. I want to use my business experience to promote policies that will bring more economic opportunity to District 3. A strong local economy is key to a flourishing community. People create jobs, not government. I am a leader who understands the difference.

Alan Reichert

Campaign website: https://www.alanreichert.com/

KMUW has not yet received answers from Reichert’s campaign.



Democratic candidates

Celeste Racette

Campaign website: celesteforkansas.com

What are your top two priorities if elected to the Sedgwick County Commission?

My first priority is fair taxation and keeping property taxes 'revenue neutral.' Property taxes are hurting hard working families. I will collaborate with the other 20 cities within the county to eliminate waste and overlap. State legislators need to overcome the logjam in passing Medicaid expansion. This is costing taxpayers millions, and we are one of 10 states without it. Leaving federal dollars on the table does not make sense!

My second priority is to ensure public safety. We must provide the Sheriff's department, EMS, Fire, and 911 with the resources they need to keep our community safe and secure. Mandatory overtime in the Sedgwick County Jail needs to be eliminated. We have to stay focused on providing compensation to retain and attract staff.

The county proposed a2025 budget on July 10 that recommends a variety of actions, including lowering the mill levy, increasing employee pay, and cutting arts and culture funding by $1 million. Would you make any changes to the proposed 2025 budget, and if so, what?

Yes, I would make changes to the proposed budget. First, I would not cut $1.4 M from arts and culture, which are the lifeblood of any community and bring in tourism dollars.

Second, I would instead look for expense savings from Wichita State University (WSU) who gets 1.5 mill levy from our property taxes. Is $800,000 really necessary for 'University Strategic Initiatives?’

Third, I would ask for increased ‘cost recovery fee’ revenue from users of our public safety facilities. The Regional Forensic Science Center (RFSC) assists … law enforcement agencies throughout the state. They help identify lethal drugs such as synthetic opioid, carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and is showing up in autopsy toxicology tests.

A debate about utility-scale solar power is playing out in Sedgwick County. District 3, where a major company hasproposed a 750-acre solar farm, is at the center of this conversation. What do you see as the future of large-scale solar in Sedgwick County, and how do you hope the county addresses solar?

Sedgwick County District 3 has more rural area than most. However, large solar farms should be carefully studied for the impact on neighborhoods and homes. Existing housing developments can be negatively affected if citizens don't want to live next to solar farms.

Another drawback is the current need to transmit captured solar energy to transmission lines. Solar farms need to be placed close to the electric grid, which limits where in the county the developers want to place them. New technology is being developed that will shrink transmission lines, making it easier to handle solar power. This is good news for solar farm environmental impact.

The existing moratorium on large scale solar farms should remain in place until these studies on future development and technology advancements are completed.

The city of Wichita has hopes ofbuilding a multi-agency center that would have a no-barrier shelter and a navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Do you believe Sedgwick County should have a role in funding the annual operations of the multi-agency center?

Wichita absolutely needs a no-barrier, short term shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Most of the resources to alleviate the situations contributing to homelessness are centrally located downtown. The County should not be responsible for funding, as they are facing a budget shortage in 2025 and into the upcoming years.

However, they could help with grant suggestions, collaboration and overlapping resources. The South Central Mental Hospital will be a great resource for the County and Wichita. The Salvation Army is helping with this need by expanding their shelter, and a sobriety home is opening up on North Waco. These coordinated efforts help transition individuals out of shelter services and into affordable housing. The State should provide funds to help with annual operations of both facilities.

What role do you believe the county should play in addressing the rising cost of housing?

Costs of housing are based on inflation, which directly impacts the cost of materials to build a home. The county can play a role by incentivizing developers to build affordable housing in low density areas. This was the goal behind Opportunity Zones in Wichita. Goddard is doing a great job providing lower cost housing. They have new developments for 422 duplexes.

However, taxpayer funded support must be closely scrutinized to benefit for all taxpayers. There is a luxury patio home development in Riverside Housing Redevelopment District which is getting $1.7 million in special assessments from Wichita taxpayers. Special assessments should be born by the new homeowners who buy a home in that area, not city-wide taxpayers. Every builder/developer needs to play by the same rules.

What sets you apart from the candidates you are running against in the primary?

My strong financial skills give me a compelling edge over the other candidates. I worked 25 years in the financial industry as Accounting Officer, Manager, Chief Internal Auditor, and FDIC Bank Examiner and Investigations Specialist. I was staff accountant for Sedgwick County Public Works and helped modernize the accounting process. I can analyze financial reports, prepare budgets, write request for proposals, and ask the right questions to help the County transition out of their fiscal shortfall. I have collaborated on teams in the business world, and served on nonprofit boards. My ability to work with folks across the political spectrum, as demonstrated in Save Century II, is proven. I bring integrity and the highest degree of professionalism. I will represent the County, not special interests.



AlmaAnn Jones

Campaign website: AlmaAnn for Sedgwick County (www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561195960046)

What are your top two priorities if elected to the Sedgwick County Commission?

My top priorities as Commissioner will be to increase communication between all the different public safety departments within Sedgwick County to improve response times, which will save lives. I will also focus on changing our approach to mental health and addiction issues by increasing resources to treat the root of the problem instead of simply criminalizing people who are suffering.

The county proposed a 2025 budget on July 10th that recommends a variety of actions, including lowering the mill levy, increasing employee pay and cutting arts and culture funding by $1 million. Would you make any changes to the proposed 2025 budget, and if so, what?

When we are looking at cutting funding to some of our best community assets, we should consider if the small amount of money saved by reducing the mill levy is worth it. For too long, leaders in Sedgwick County brag about reducing taxes while the services we provide suffer. I would get rid of the political offices like Clerk, Register of Deeds and Treasurer and replace those positions with professional positions like they did in Johnson County. This would trim fat from the budget and give us money to keep investing in our arts and culture activities.

A debate about utility-scale solar power is playing out in Sedgwick County. District 3, where a major company has proposed a 750-acre solar farm, is at the center of this conversation. What do you see as the future of large-scale solar in Sedgwick County, and how do you hope the county addresses solar?

I believe that every landowner has a right to use their land the way they see fit. I understand some neighbors are worried about large alternative energy sources, but I think the government should avoid trying to interfere in the use of private land as much as possible.

The city of Wichita has hopes of building a multi-agency center that would have a no-barrier shelter and a navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Do you believe Sedgwick County should have a role in funding the annual operations of the multi-agency center?

Absolutely. The Sedgwick County Commission also serves as the Board of Health and in that role we should be doing much more to provide mental health and addiction services to our community. We need to ensure that the County has crisis services available in the MAC and (to) look at how to get a medical detox facility in Sedgwick County because when people decide they want to get sober, we have to get them help immediately. An addict can’t wait weeks to get help, and the County government should do more to support addicts and families struggling to get sober.

What role do you believe the county should play in addressing the rising cost of housing?

The County needs to do more to incentivize the development of affordable housing. Most of the housing I see popping up on District 3 are in the range of half a million dollars. While in theory, this should open up lower income housing when people move up into this more expensive housing, the cost of living and increased property taxes make that impossible for most families. We need to flood the supply with starter houses to reduce inflation and simultaneously force rent costs back down to reasonable rates.

What sets you apart from the candidates you are running against in the primary?

We know that all my opponent cares about is numbers and spreadsheets, but I care about people. I’ve dedicated my life to serving this community and standing up for the underdog. I’d be honored to take that experience to fight for you and your family on the Sedgwick County Commission.