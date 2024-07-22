City officials, business leaders in England for major air show

Wichita aerospace companies plan to create global connections at this week’s Farnborough Air show in England.

Along with more recognizable names like Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita has over 450 manufacturers with connections to the aerospace industry, according to the city.

This week, representatives from many of the companies are in Farnborough for one of the world’s largest air shows. Elected officials including Wichita Mayor Lily Wu, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran are with them.

At the Farnborough Air Show, Wichita-based manufacturer Harlow Aerostructures said it will sign two long-term contracts with Turkish Aerosystems.

Harlow said the agreement will create jobs in Wichita, along with new revenue for the company.

Jeff Fluhr is president of the Greater Wichita Partnership, an organization that promotes business interests in south-central Kansas. It works across seven industries that are most prominent in the area, including aerospace.

Fluhr said that Farnborough has been important to Wichita in past years, bringing in new companies and helping businesses already in the region create international partnerships, like Harlow’s new agreement.

The show is also a chance to strengthen relationships by meeting face to face with global leaders whose companies already have connections in Wichita.

“Yes, we are known as the air capital of the world, but we have to work daily to make sure that we maintain that title,” Fluhr said. “It is something that we take seriously.”

At Farnborough, politicians and business leaders aim to promote Wichita, and Kansas, as key players in the industry.

One opportunity to do this, Fluhr said, is at a reception sponsored by the Wichita delegation that was started several years ago with the help of Moran. To Fluhr's knowledge, it's the largest reception at the show. Around 500 people are expected to attend.

“Part of what we want to do is to grow our presence there,” Fluhr said. “There are some opportunities now with technology advancement, digitization, advanced manufacturing. What we want to do is continue to demonstrate who we are.”